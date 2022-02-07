Skip to main content
Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
News

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Cash App users can now send instant bitcoin payments worldwide for free.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cash App users can now send instant bitcoin payments worldwide for free.

  • Cash App has integrated the Lightning Network.
  • All users can now instantly send bitcoin across the world.
  • Spiral’s Lightning Development Kit is empowering Cash App’s integration.

Users of Block’s mobile payments platform Cash App can now make instant and free bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network, the company tweeted on Monday.

The integration of Bitcoin’s second-layer protocol for faster and cheaper transactions was made possible by the Lightning Development Kit, an open-source project developed by another company owned by Block, Spiral.

Spiral operates completely independently of its parent company and Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block and ex-CEO of Twitter, also has little direct control over it. Instead, the self-directed group of developers, designers, and project managers work together to advance the adoption of bitcoin.

The Lightning Development Kit (LDK) is a flexible Lightning implementation geared towards developers who want to integrate Bitcoin’s Lightning Network into their applications frictionlessly. It abstracts away complexities of Lightning, enabling developers to integrate the network easier and faster into their apps.

Jack Dorsey said in a fireside chat last week with Michael Saylor, the CEO of software intelligence company MicroStrategy, that having Cash App integrate Lightning through the Spiral’s work was one of the proudest moments of his career.

Lightning adoption has skyrocketed since El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender in September, prompting users to use the faster payment rails to buy their daily breakfast on McDonald’s or their morning coffee on Starbucks. Despite critics saying that Bitcoin cannot be used as a means of exchange due to its base layer’s slow settlements, Lightning empowers Bitcoin to handle the smallest of payments for little to no cost.

Now, all Cash App users can also leverage Lightning to send small payments instantly and for free. However, it seems that Cash App cannot yet receive Lightning transactions itself — only send them.

jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Spiral Announces The Lightning Dev Kit

Dec 6, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

Jan 13, 2022
News
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

Jan 12, 2022
News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

Jan 13, 2022
News
Investing - Hong Kong Exchange OKEx Rolls Back Futures Transactions
Business

OKEx Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Apr 19, 2021
Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Paxful Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Sep 14, 2021
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
saylor-dorsey
Industry Events

Dorsey, Saylor Talk Bitcoin at Online Event

Feb 1, 2022
News
jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey Is Now Focused On ‘Making Bitcoin More Than an Investment’

Dec 1, 2021
image
Business

Jack Dorsey, Saylor to Speak at Upcoming Free Bitcoin Conference

Jan 20, 2022
News
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

How Spiral, Jack Dorsey’s Rebranded Bitcoin Company, Is Accelerating Adoption

Jan 12, 2022
Feature
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips.
Business

How Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Paving The Way For Bitcoin

Jan 19, 2022
Feature
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Nov 16, 2021
Startups - FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network
Business

FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network

Jan 28, 2019
Technical - First Lightning Network Wallet App Now Available via Google Play
Technical

First Lightning Network Wallet App Now Available via Google Play

Apr 6, 2018