Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
This App Lets You Buy Bitcoin Whenever Peter Schiff Tweets
Publish date:

This App Lets You Buy Bitcoin Whenever Peter Schiff Tweets

Amber will auto-buy BTC on your behalf every time Peter Schiff tweets about Bitcoin.
Author:

Amber will auto-buy BTC on your behalf every time Peter Schiff tweets about Bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff often tweets when BTC is posing a good buy opportunity.
  • Amber app enabled a new feature letting its users surf on the Schiff wave.

Bitcoin investment platform Amber has introduced a new feature to automatically buy BTC on behalf of a user whenever Peter Schiff, a famous gold bug and Bitcoin critic, tweets about the peer-to-peer currency.

The feature is exclusive to the platform’s paid subscription, Amber Black. Users deposit funds to their Amber Black wallet, select how many satoshis they would like to purchase each time Schiff tweets about Bitcoin, and enjoy their new, comic dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy.

Source: Amber.

Source: Amber.

Peter Schiff is known for his harsh criticism and outright skepticism about Bitcoin. The gold bug often says on Twitter he doesn’t believe the P2P money has any value and that it eventually will crash to zero. However, his most bold tweets commonly come as the Bitcoin price dips, oftentimes providing unique buying signals.

In March 2020, when Bitcoin experienced a flash crash as news of a new pandemic spread fear around the world, Schiff indirectly called the exact bottom on Twitter.

“With #Bitcoin crashing below $4,000 I don't feel so bad about having lost all my Bitcoin. At the rate my lost Bitcoin are losing value soon the difference between having Bitcoin and not having any Bitcoin will be too small to matter,” the gold bug tweeted on March 12, 2020.

Schiff had never been a fan of Bitcoin, but he turned sourer after he allegedly lost access to his Bitcoin wallet in January last year. Despite his clear negative stance towards the asset, his son, Spencer Schiff, is a self-declared “former gold bug, now a Bitcoiner,” as per his Twitter profile.

Jack Mallers is the founder of Strike, a Lightning Network based payments platform for Bitcoin.
Business

Strike Adds Bitcoin Buying Tab In App

Jul 1, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Over $400 Million In Bitcoin As Price Dips

Nov 29, 2021
Transacting in bitcoin will send it to the moon because of its price action.
Culture

Greg Foss And Peter McCormack Versus Peter Schiff On Bitcoin

Sep 23, 2021
IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

Sep 6, 2021
Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

Venmo Customers Can Now Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin In App

Apr 20, 2021
Salt Bae is famous for sprinkling salt, those in the Bitcoin space are famous for sprinkling orange pills
Culture

The Bitcoin Haters And Their Bitcoin Beef

Oct 17, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 1,434 BTC for $82M, Now Holds 122,478 Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Business

El Salvador Now Owns 550 Bitcoin, President Nayib Bukele Bought The Dip

Sep 7, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 13,005 Bitcoin For $489 Million, Now Holds Over 105,000 BTC

Jun 21, 2021
IMG_6320 (1) (1)
Business

El Salvador President Confirms The Country Bought 200 Bitcoin

Sep 6, 2021
7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021
Blackout-hashtag-activism
Business

Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman: If You Don't Understand Bitcoin, You're Old

Sep 9, 2021
Startups - Abra Announces New Credit Card Payment Options for Bitcoin Purchases
Business

Abra Announces New Credit Card Payment Options for Bitcoin Purchases

Jul 12, 2018
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

Latin America's Largest Company To Enable Bitcoin Investments Via Payments App

Nov 23, 2021
FETxgqOWQAUL2-q.jfif
Business

Jordan Peterson Buys More Bitcoin: "Inflation Be Damned"

Nov 17, 2021