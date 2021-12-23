Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Senator Lummis To Propose New Bitcoin Bill Next Year
Publish date:

Senator Lummis To Propose New Bitcoin Bill Next Year

The bill would establish a clearer framework for U.S. regulators to deal with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
Author:

The bill would establish a clearer framework for U.S. regulators to deal with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

  • Senator Lummis is planning to introduce a detailed bill on Bitcoin and crypto next year.
  • The bill would provide guidelines for categorizing digital assets and create a new regulatory agency to oversee the cryptocurrency market.

Pro-bitcoin U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is preparing to introduce a comprehensive cryptocurrency bill next year that would define how to classify and tax different digital assets.

“Welcome bipartisan cosponsors! Please encourage your senator to reach out and consider it,” Lummis tweeted, quoting Bitcoin Magazine’s tweet announcing the news.

A senior aide for the senator told Bloomberg that, if enacted, the bill would “provide regulators with clear guidance on which assets belong to different asset classes, offer protections for consumers, regulate stablecoins, and create a new organization under the joint jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission to oversee the digital asset market.”

Since its inception, Bitcoin has brought innovation to the U.S. and uncertainty to its regulatory body. As the monetary network advances in usage and recognition across the country, Washington has had a hard time figuring out how to fit the new technology under existing legislation.

On December 8, chief executives of prominent cryptocurrency companies joined the U.S. House of Representatives for a hearing that sought to enlighten lawmakers on the tech’s novelty, as, according to the hearing’s leader Rep. Maxine Waters, “several questions remain as to how traditional rules apply” to the asset class. The C-level executives argued that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are fundamentally different from the established system and suggested lawmakers should consider writing specific legislation for the industry.

Lummis is outspoken about Bitcoin and its benefits, as well as about her support for the technology. The senator also has drawn a dividing line between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying in November that the peer-to-peer monetary network is “fully decentralized” and “clearly a commodity” while “everything else has to be monitored differently,” likening their behavior to that of securities.

In the previous month, Lummis had criticized her colleagues’ approval of the American debt limit increase by $480 billion, saying that Bitcoin is a blessing of God amid irresponsible policies at the government level.

Lummis had between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of bitcoin as of December 2020, according to her financial disclosures, and has since bought at least $50,000 more of BTC.

Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Markets

Paraguay’s Bitcoin Bill Passes the Senate

Dec 17, 2021
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Cynthia Lummis Is Bringing Bitcoin To The U.S. Senate

Nov 18, 2020
Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Business

Inside Paraguay’s Proposed Bitcoin Bill

Jul 14, 2021
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Business

Senators Seek To Amend Bitcoin Reporting Changes In Infrastructure Bill

Nov 15, 2021
211024 - morgan harper portsmouth - 009
Business

U.S. Senate Candidate: Bitcoin Can Bring Power Back To The People

Dec 14, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 14.38.15
Business

Senators Toomey, Lummis Push Bitcoin Amendment to Infrastructure Bill

Aug 9, 2021
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russian Deputy Proposes Bill To Legalize Bitcoin Mining, Forms Working Group

Nov 11, 2021
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Senator Cynthia Lummis On Regulation, Excessive Spending And Bitcoin 2021

May 24, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Title 31 IRS notices
Markets

Infrastructure Bill Seeks To Obligate People To Report Bitcoin Payments Of Over $10,000 To The IRS

Sep 20, 2021
lummis-2-1
Markets

Senator Cynthia Lummis On US Debt Limit Raise: "Thank God For Bitcoin"

Oct 15, 2021
Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Israeli Draft Bill Aims To Force Investors To Report Bitcoin Holdings Above $61K

Jul 29, 2021
spain atms qb
Business

New Spanish Bill Aims To Foster Digital Transformation But With The Wrong Tools

Aug 4, 2021
Regulation - Wyoming Passes New Friendly Regulations for Crypto Assets
Business

Favorable Regulation, Abundant Energy Turning Wyoming Into A Bitcoin Hub

Aug 13, 2021
- Coinbase Issues Request for Bitcoin Micropayment Services
Business

Bitcoin Support, a New Service To Help Users Self-Custody BTC

Dec 20, 2021