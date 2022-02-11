Skip to main content
BitMEX Adds Bitcoin Taproot Support
News

BitMEX Adds Bitcoin Taproot Support

Users of the trading platform can now save in fees by withdrawing their funds into Taproot addresses.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Users of the trading platform can now save in fees by withdrawing their funds into Taproot addresses.

  • BitMEX has added support to Taproot, Bitcoin’s latest upgrade.
  • As Taproot adoption increases, users will benefit from increased privacy, reduced transaction fees, and more flexible smart contracts.
  • Taproot was activated on the Bitcoin protocol on November 14, 2021 at block 709,632.

Cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX added support to Taproot addresses, the company said in a statement Friday.

“As of today, BitMEX supports withdrawals to Bech32m Bitcoin addresses,” per the statement. “The first BitMEX client withdrawal to such an address occurred earlier today.”

Taproot was activated as a soft fork upgrade to the Bitcoin network in November to improve privacy and efficiency of transactions while increasing the flexibility of Bitcoin’s scripting capabilities. The upgrade introduced a new output type, Pay to Taproot (P2TR), using the new Bech32m address format and allowing bitcoin spending to look the same regardless of whether it involves a simple transaction, a more complex multisig one, or a Lightning Network-related transaction.

According to Bitcoin Optech newsletter issue 154, Bech32m is slightly different from its predecessor, Bech32, as it changes the “0x01” constant in the checksum function for “0x2bc830a3.”

“BitMEX is proud to use the latest Bitcoin technology, to provide better features and lower fees for our users,” per the statement.

The more complex the spending conditions, the more the user can save in transaction fees by using Taproot as the new address type makes nearly any transaction look like a simple, single-signature one. The upgrade also enables larger and more complex operations to be deployed on Bitcoin that were previously unfeasible or almost impossible.

BitMEX took a step in the right direction by enabling the latest Bitcoin functionality to its users as most of the possibilities unlocked by Taproot can only be actualized once a considerable chunk of the network starts using the upgrade.

Popular mobile financial platform and broker Cash App added support to Taproot in December.

Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Nov 16, 2021
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

Jan 18, 2022
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Feb 7, 2022
News
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Will Stop Censoring Transactions, Start Signaling For Taproot

May 31, 2021
Regulation - Elections Canada Consults With Political Parties on Crypto Donations
Business

Canada’s KPMG Adds Bitcoin To Its Treasury

Feb 7, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

May 21, 2021
NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Business

Bitcoin Art Collection Launched To Support Aarika Rhodes’ Campaign

Feb 4, 2022
News
efvevefvfeve
Business

Bitcoin’s Liquid Network Gains Six New Federation Members

Jan 27, 2022
News
Technical - Taproot Is Coming: What It Is
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.21.1 Released With Taproot Activation Code

May 3, 2021
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Technical

Bitcoin Wallet Ledger Adds Support for PSBTs, Multisig

Nov 26, 2021
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers.
Technical

Why You Should Care About Taproot, The Next Major Bitcoin Upgrade

Nov 8, 2021
Knapsack mixing offers efficiency and privacy improvements over equal-amount bitcoin mixing.
Business

Sparrow Bitcoin Wallet Adds Support To Whirlpool CoinJoin

Sep 24, 2021
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Technical

Bitcoin Optech #154: Universal Transaction RBF And Taproot

Jun 23, 2021