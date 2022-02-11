Bitcoin Miner Merkle Partners With Bitmain for 500 MW Farm

Merkle Standard partners with Bitmain to build a 500 MW data center.

Once fully operational, the collaboration could house over 150,000 bitcoin mining rigs.

The facility’s mining equipment will be supplied exclusively by Bitmain.

Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard has teamed up with leading ASIC manufacturer Bitmain to develop up to 500 megawatts (MW) of clean bitcoin mining infrastructure, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The collaborative data center would be able to house over 150,000 bitcoin mining machines once fully operational.

“Our joint venture further solidifies our strategic partnership with Bitmain, and we are excited to leverage our combined resources to develop the industry’s most efficient digital asset mining data centers,” said Merkle’s CEO, Ruslan Zinurov, per the release. “Bitmain’s carbon neutral strategy makes Bitmain an ideal partner to grow our sustainable infrastructure initiative.”

Merkle plans to oversee the data center’s development and operation as the venture’s majority owner while Bitmain spearheads engineering with its data development resources to supply all of the bitcoin mining machines that the facility will host.

“The developed infrastructure will support exclusively Bitmain equipment and will be supplied with the latest technology we have to offer,” said Du Shisheng, CEO of Bitmain’s mining division, per the release.

The data center’s first phase of development has begun at Merkle’s 225 MW farm in Eastern Washington, where the miner plans to deploy Bitmain’s S19J Pro, S19 XP, and S19+ Hydro bitcoin miners. The facility is expected to be fully developed in Q2 2022 while Merkle and Bitmain study expanding to additional sites across the U.S. with a focus on sustainable mining.

Merkle Standard is a bitcoin mining company focused on developing efficient, vertically-integrated platforms while seeking to accelerate sustainability in the industry. The miner’s flagship mining facility in Washington currently has 225 MW of power capacity, according to the firm’s website.