Bitcoin Water Trust, With Unique HODL Charity Model, Quickly Raises $1.3 Million In BTC

Bitcoin Water Trust, With Unique HODL Charity Model, Quickly Raises $1.3 Million In BTC

The Bitcoin Water Trust, a fund that accepts and holds bitcoin donations for charity: water, has received over 33.75 BTC since inception.
Author:
Publish date:
The Bitcoin Water Trust, a fund that accepts and holds bitcoin donations for charity: water, has received over 33.75 BTC since inception.

The Bitcoin Water Trust, a fund recently launched by charity: water that accepts and holds bitcoin donations for providing water security around the world, has already received 33.75 BTC (over $1.3 million) since launching on June 4.

During the 2021 Bitcoin conference in Miami, the trust was announced as an exponential growth fund for providing clean water. The initiative's unique treasury management strategy, termed "HODL MODL," seeks to hold all bitcoin received until 2025 and leverage number go up to change more lives than it could now.

"This new charity model — the HODL MODL — creates a new paradigm for charitable giving," shared U.S.-based bitcoin exchange Gemini, which is providing cold storage custody for the trust. "It brings the HODL ethos of Bitcoin to charitable giving, and means your bitcoin donation today could make an even bigger impact tomorrow."

In addition, Gemini's founder brothers, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have committed to match the first 50 BTC received by the trust.

charity: water received its first bitcoin in 2014 and 569 BTC total before the inception of the new trust. Historically, every bitcoin received was immediately converted to fiat money and used to fund clean water projects or operating expenses, meaning the donations lost great purchasing and project-funding power.

But after seeing that it missed bitcoin's exponential price rise over the years, charity: water is now employing a long-term view with the trust. The nonprofit will hold onto all bitcoin received until the next epoch in 2025, seeking to reap bitcoin's following exponential run-up and give clean water access to much more people than it could now.

charity: water, has sought to end the global water crisis since it was founded in 2006. Over the past 15 years, donations to charity: water have funded almost 65,000 projects, giving access to clean water to over 12.7 million people. According to the nonprofit's website, 785 million people around the world currently live without clean water.

By accepting and holding bitcoin, charitable organizations worldwide can leverage Bitcoin's path to adoption, marked by ever-growing purchasing power until it becomes a widely-accepted unit of account, to have a bigger impact in making the world a better place.

From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Culture

Charity: Water’s Bitcoin Trust Is Raising 100 BTC To Bring Safe Drinking Water Worldwide

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Hardware Wallet Manufacturer Foundation Devices Raises $2 Million In Seed Round

bitcoins wrapped like presents
Culture

Bitcoin100: How Some Early Bitcoiners Spread Bitcoin Adoption With Charity

Since accepting bitcoin donations in 2015, Fidelity’s humanitarian division has solicited over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations.
Culture

Fidelity Charitable Surpasses $100 Million in Cryptocurrency Donations

Op-ed - Supplying Clean Water
Press Releases

Supplying Clean Water, One BTC at a Time

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Business

Human Rights Foundation Donates $210,000 In Bitcoin Ecosystem Grants

Bitcoin Donations
Business

BitPay Has Processed $37 Million of Bitcoin Donations Since 2017

Adoption & community - Biking Across America
Culture

Biking Across America, Crypto Cyclists Look to Raise $1 Million for Charity

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

Technical - DCG’s Bitcoin Scaling Proposal and What it Needs to Succeed
Business

Digital Currency Group To Invest $250 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

Op-ed - Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa
Business

Caruso To Accept Rent In BTC, Allocate Portion Of Treasury To BTC

In this video interview, BitGive founder Connie Gallippi discusses the bitcoin-based charities longevity and appeal to HODLers.
Culture

Video: Connie Gallippi on BitGive and Bitcoin Charity

Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

University Of Pennsylvania Receives Anonymous $5 Million Bitcoin Donation

Investing - Kraken Advances U.K. Expansion With the Acquisition of Futures Platform
Business

Investor Note Reveals RIT Capital Has Acquired Stake In Kraken