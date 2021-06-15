Following $500 Million Sale To Buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Exploring A $1 Billion One

Following $500 Million Sale To Buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Exploring A $1 Billion One

MicroStrategy, which holds more than 92,000 bitcoin, laid the groundwork for a potential $1 billion stock sale in order to buy more BTC.
Author:
Publish date:
MicroStrategy, which holds more than 92,000 bitcoin, laid the groundwork for a potential $1 billion stock sale in order to buy more BTC.

MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm that has acquired more than 92,000 BTC under CEO Michael Saylor, is considering offering up to $1 billion of stock to buy more bitcoin, immediately following a successful $500 million bond sale for the same purpose.

According to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MicroStrategy has entered into an agreement with investment banking company Jefferies Group to potentially offer up to $1 billion in its class A common stock and “use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin.”

While this prospectus did not indicate any firm bitcoin acquisition plans or promise that MicroStrategy would flip as much as $1 billion into BTC, it is remarkable that it laid this groundwork on the same day that the firm announced its sale of $500 million of senior secured notes due 2028 to “acquire additional bitcoin.”

Since pursuing an aggressive bitcoin accumulation strategy in August 2020, MicroStrategy has seen its revenues surge, despite fluctuations in bitcoin’s price. It boosted its latest note offering from $400 million to $500 million after reportedly receiving $1.6 billion in orders.

According to bitcointreasuries.org, MicroStrategy has by far the most BTC of any public company in the world. It has more than twice as much as Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla, which holds about 43,000 BTC.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Offers $650 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

Michael Saylor
Markets

At $1 Trillion BTC Market Cap, MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Raise

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Michael Saylor
Business

Report: MicroStrategy Boosts Latest Note Offering To $500 Million, After Receiving $1.6 Billion In Orders

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Offering $400 Million Notes For More Bitcoin, Announces “MacroStrategy” Bitcoin Subsidiary

Federal prosecutors have seized 69,730 ($1 billion worth) of bitcoin associated with darknet marketplace Silk Road. Here’s what we know so far.
Business

Government Seizes 69,730 Bitcoin ($1 Billion) Tied To Silk Road

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Why Does MicroStrategy Continue To Feverishly Accumulate Bitcoin?

Chinese regulators in Inner Mongolia have issued a notice calling for a stop to bitcoin mining operations in the region.
Markets

Why Investors Are So Excited About MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Paying Its Board Of Directors In Bitcoin

Galaxy Digital
Business

In Bitcoin Space’s Largest-Ever Deal, Galaxy Digital Will Buy BitGo For $1.2 Billion

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Culture

MicroStrategy Buys Massive 0.1 Percent Of Total Bitcoin Supply

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Markets

It's Happening: Tesla Buys $1.5 Billion Of Bitcoin

Video Game VR
Business

Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys 1,717 Bitcoin For $100 Million