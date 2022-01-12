Skip to main content
Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches
News

Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches

The EU-based service now offers bitcoin cashback through Lightning in over 10,000 online merchants.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The EU-based service now offers bitcoin cashback through Lightning in over 10,000 online merchants.

Bitcoin rewards platform Satsback has relaunched in a new version, bringing a new brand to market with 10,000 online stores connected to offer cashback in BTC that is paid through Lightning, as well as a browser extension to facilitate customers’ shopping experience.

“There are thousands of online stores available to users globally, but most participating merchants target specific European markets focusing on The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the UK, France, and Belgium,” the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “In addition, thanks to the Lightning Network, users can withdraw their rewards with no minimum amounts and participate in the rapidly growing Lightning economy.”

The idea for the service arose from the dissatisfaction of EU-based Bitcoiners who saw major developments in the ecosystem being born in the U.S. The team behind Satsback said it “set out to change that” through the cashback service in an attempt to bring the now popular rewards-based business model to the European market.

Satsback.com seeks to embark new users onto the Bitcoin and Lightning networks by giving them their first satoshis, a friendlier user experience for beginners than making an initial purchase of bitcoin. The goal is to lower the barrier of entry to the Bitcoin ecosystem and help anyone understand Bitcoin by experiencing it, Satsback said.

“Everyone’s bitcoin journey is unique, but most begin with the same first step of buying or receiving a small amount of it,” Satsback founder and CEO Tom Chojnacki said in a blog post. “Only by experiencing it can we begin to appreciate and understand it. The problem is that it’s hard to convince someone to buy something that they don’t understand. Receiving it as a reward or gift solves this onboarding problem.”

Satsback said its platform is now connected to major brands of the likes of Booking and Nike, totaling over 10,000 stores after it last year “joined forces with the Stekking team to build the leading bitcoin rewards platform in Europe,” Chojnacki said.

With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jul 21, 2021
development-of-lightning-mobile-wallets-promises-faster-bitcoin-payments
Business

ZEBEDEE, Viker Partner To Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Mobile Games

Nov 18, 2021
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

22 hours ago
News
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

Sep 1, 2021
Bitcoin100 bitcoin donations bitcoin adoption
Business

Quontic Launches First Bitcoin Rewards Checking Account

Dec 15, 2020
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

Jan 11, 2022
News
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Markets

Lightning Network Now Houses Over 3,000 Bitcoin

Oct 5, 2021
Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

Jun 1, 2021
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

2 hours ago
News
With YouTube poised to penalize a broad array of videos, content creators can use these five steps to monetize their work with bitcoin.
Business

YouTube Bans Bitcoin Magazine’s 60K Follower Channel

20 hours ago
News
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Business

Investing Platform Public Holdings Launches Bitcoin Trading

Oct 7, 2021
Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Paxful Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Sep 14, 2021
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Business

Since Launch, Bottlepay Has Facilitated $2.3 Million In Lightning Transactions

Mar 18, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

23 hours ago
News
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Technical

First-Ever Dual-Funded Mainnet Lightning Channel Opened

May 12, 2021