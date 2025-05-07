HomeNEWSStrategy CEO Phong Le Reveals How MSTR Is Rewriting Corporate Finance In...
NEWS

Strategy CEO Phong Le Reveals How MSTR Is Rewriting Corporate Finance In New Bitcoin Presentation

Phong Le, Strategy CEO, introduces a groundbreaking Bitcoin-based financial model, reshaping corporate finance with real-time performance metrics and a new standard for valuation, governance, and capital deployment.

Oscar Zarraga Perez
By Oscar Zarraga Perez
Strategy CEO Phong Le Reveals How MSTR Is Rewriting Corporate Finance In New Bitcoin Presentation

Phong Le, CEO of Strategy, has unveiled a new financial model that reframes traditional corporate finance through the lens of Bitcoin. Titled “A New Financial Standard: KPIs for Bitcoin,” the framework introduces a Bitcoin Standard that redefines how companies approach valuation, capital deployment, and corporate governance.

According to Phong Le, the “BTC Standard” will transform key pillars of corporate finance: valuation and options, capital deployment and structure, and corporate governance.

At the heart of this shift is a new framework built around Bitcoin-based Key Performance Indicators (BTC KPIs), created to offer companies performance transparency in real time. These include BTC Yield, BTC Gain, and BTC $ Gain. Valuation metrics include BTC $ Income, BTC $ Value, BTC $ Equity, BTC Torque, and BTC Multiple. Credit metrics include BTC Rating, BTC Risk, BTC Credit, and BTC Credit Hurdle.

Strategy updates its BTC KPIs every 15 seconds. This stands in stark contrast to the traditional model of reporting every 90 days, which Le says makes Strategy’s approach approximately 500,000x more transparent.

KPIs and Metrics provide performance transparency, real-time.

Recent BTC valuation data from Strategy includes a BTC Torque of 6.9x on $100 million of MSTR equity, with a 30% BTC ARR, $50 million in BTC $ Gain, $639 million in BTC $ Income, and $689 million in BTC $ Value.

For convertible debt, the company reported progressively higher BTC Torque figures:

  • 8.9x with $64 million BTC $ Gain and $886 million BTC $ Value
  • 10.4x with $80 million BTC $ Gain and $1.038 billion BTC $ Value
  • 12.8x with $100 million BTC $ Gain and $1.279 billion BTC $ Value

These metrics reinforce the structural financial advantage Strategy sees in adopting the BTC Standard.

Le emphasized the need to consider both debt and equity when evaluating BTC Torque, stating, “To be able to issue debt, the folks who value that debt look at our debt-to-equity, look at our leverage, and so, to be able to issue more debt, we have to have more equity available. That is one reason why you can’t just look at BTC torque alone by itself.”

Le also announced that Strategy will publish and open-source a BTC Standard Model—similar to the Bitcoin model released in 2024—to help other companies adopt these KPIs. He referenced companies like Metaplanet and KULR as early adopters.

“The principles of corporate finance written in 1988 by Stuart Myers need to be updated,” Le said. “We need a book on the BTC standard… we’re writing the book as we go along.”

Those interested in watching the full Bitcoin For Corporations livestream can do so here:

Previous article
Michael Saylor Delivers Bitcoin for Corporations 2025 Keynote Speech
Oscar Zarraga Perez
Oscar Zarraga Perez
Bitcoin Magazine News Reporter Intern
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC