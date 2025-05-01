Relai Launches Bitcoin-Backed Loans in Partnership with Sygnum Bank

Swiss-based Bitcoin startup Relai has announced a strategic partnership with Sygnum Bank to launch Bitcoin-backed loans for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), enabling users to access liquidity without selling their Bitcoin, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The service marks the first of its kind in Switzerland and merges Relai’s intuitive Bitcoin investment platform with Sygnum’s regulated digital banking infrastructure. Through this offering, Relai’s Private clients can unlock the value of their Bitcoin holdings for financial flexibility or investment without sacrificing their long-term crypto positions.

“At Relai, we’re building the future of Bitcoin-focused financial services. This partnership with Sygnum Bank is a huge milestone for us as a Startup,” stated Julian Liniger, CEO & Co-Founder of Relai. “Bitcoin-backed loans are a game-changer for our wealthy clients, providing them with access to cash without the need to sell their Bitcoin. We are seeing a strong demand for that, especially from high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and small to medium-sized enterprises (SME) clients. It’s all about freedom and flexibility. As Michael Saylor says: Never sell your Bitcoin, there is no second best!”

Relai, which has become a leading app for buying Bitcoin within a minute, says they see this development as a pivotal step in its broader European expansion plans. The company is aiming to acquire a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license later this quarter, targeting a user base of over 500 million across Europe.

“For Bitcoin maximalists and high-net-worth investors who’ve long embraced the ‘Never Sell Your Bitcoin’ philosophy, this alliance creates a financial bridge between diamond hands and real-world capital needs,” the company stated in the press release. Clients with portfolios exceeding 100,000 CHF or EUR can now access substantial liquidity while maintaining long-term exposure to Bitcoin.

“We’re proud to partner with Relai, a company that shares our commitment to simplicity, transparency, and Bitcoin-first innovation,” Benedikt Koedel, CFA, Head Credit & Lending at Sygnum Bank. “This collaboration brings the strength of our regulated credit infrastructure to new groups of private investors, empowering them to unlock liquidity without compromising their long-term vision.”As Bitcoin adoption grows, Relai’s Bitcoin-backed loans could play a bigger role in bridging Bitcoin with traditional financial services across Europe.