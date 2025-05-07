Fidelity’s Chris Kuiper Presents “The Investment Case For Bitcoin” At Corporate Conference 

Speaking at Strategy World 2025 today, Chris Kuiper, Vice President of Research at Fidelity Digital Assets, challenged corporations to reexamine how they think about risk, capital allocation, and long-term financial health. “Bitcoin has outperformed every major asset class over the last ten years,” Kuiper said. “If you’re a company sitting on cash or low-yield bonds, you’re falling behind.”

With over a decade of data, Kuiper made the case that Bitcoin isn’t just a speculative asset—it’s a superior strategic reserve. The numbers were front and center: Bitcoin has delivered a 79% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last decade and 65% over the past five years. In contrast, Kuiper showed that investment-grade bonds returned just 1.3% nominally over the same period.

“Corporations often focus on volatility. But volatility isn’t risk—permanent capital loss is,” Kuiper explained. He cited inflation and currency debasement as the real threats facing balance sheets today, showing how even traditional safe havens like U.S. Treasury bonds have suffered negative real returns over time.

To address concerns about Bitcoin’s volatility, Kuiper offered two practical strategies: position sizing and long-term thinking. “Bitcoin doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” he said. “It’s not a switch—it’s a dial.” Even a 1–5% allocation, he argued, can significantly improve a corporation’s risk-adjusted return while limiting drawdown exposure.

The presentation then turned to corporate fundamentals. Kuiper emphasized the importance of return on invested capital (ROIC) over headline earnings, calling out the inefficiencies of sitting on cash. As an example, he noted that Microsoft’s ROIC drops from 49% to 29% when excess cash is included—highlighting the drag idle capital creates.

“Corporations are laser-focused on income statements, but it’s the balance sheet that tells the real story,” Kuiper said. “Cash is part of that story—and Bitcoin can turn it from dead weight into a productive asset.”

He closed with a direct question to executives: “What’s your opportunity set—and do you believe those opportunities can outperform Bitcoin?”

In Kuiper’s view, the answer is increasingly obvious.