Revolut Integrates Lightspark for Lightning-Fast Bitcoin Payments in the UK and Europe

Revolut, one of the world’s leading financial super apps with millions of users globally, has announced a major step forward in its cryptocurrency and payments offerings through a new strategic partnership with Lightspark, a company specializing in next-generation Bitcoin infrastructure.

This collaboration brings next-generation Bitcoin infrastructure to Revolut customers in the UK and select European Economic Area (EEA) countries. The goal? Eliminate slow transactions and high network fees by tapping into the Bitcoin Lightning Network and cutting-edge tools like the Universal Money Address (UMA). In simple terms, Revolut is making BTC payments faster, cheaper, and more practical for everyday use.

Revolut has built its reputation on speed, efficiency, and giving users more control over their finances. Now, with Lightspark’s technology, it’s going one step further. By connecting to what Lightspark calls the “open Money Grid,” Revolut joins a growing ecosystem of fintech companies embracing a new era of digital payments — one that is instant, borderless, and far more affordable than traditional systems.

Lightspark, led by former PayPal President David Marcus, specializes in modern Bitcoin payment infrastructure. Its core mission is to replace outdated, bank-driven transaction systems with real-time, low-cost, globally accessible payment rails — something traditional banks have long failed to deliver.

“Integrating with Lightspark is a natural step forward,” said Emil Urmanshin, General Manager of crypto at Revolut. “We’re always looking for ways to offer faster and more affordable financial solutions — and their approach to global transactions enables us to do exactly that.”

David Marcus, CEO and Co-founder of Lightspark, emphasized the scale of the shift: “The future of money is real-time, low-cost, and borderless—exactly what Lightspark solves for. For too long, traditional banks have relied on outdated, slow, and expensive payment systems‌ — ‌akin to dial-up when the rest of the world uses 5G. In a world with a new, open Money Grid that enables instant, seamless transactions, we’re excited to see a global fintech such as Revolut lead the way.”

By integrating with Lightspark, Revolut users will soon benefit from near-instant Bitcoin payments, dramatically lower fees, and seamless global transactions. The addition of UMA support further simplifies crypto payments, making them as easy as sending an email.

This move cements Revolut’s position as a leader in both traditional and digital finance. By partnering with Lightspark, Revolut goes beyond simply keeping up with innovation — it’s taking an active role in shaping the future of global payments. With faster, low-cost, and borderless transactions, Revolut is helping redefine what modern financial services should look like.