Skip to main content
Bitcoin Can Change America’s Energy Destiny
Opinion

Bitcoin Can Change America’s Energy Destiny

While Russia sends out hopeful hypotheticals, major companies are making real progress in the Bitcoin industry in America.

While Russia sends out hopeful hypotheticals, major companies are making real progress in the Bitcoin industry in America.

Since the first week of February 2022, the world’s gaze has been largely focused on Russia, especially with regards to the country’s affectionate position on bitcoin. But now, nearly two months later, there are ripples that are percolating from the opposite corner of the world.

With poetic timing, the kind that only the strings of fate seem capable of sewing, Exxon announced via a Bloomberg article that the company had been mining bitcoin via natural gas flaring in North Dakota a mere 48 hours prior to my own article discussing how Great American Mining had quietly expanded their flare gas mining operations throughout the very same state.

You just can’t help but appreciate the beauty of how reality falls into place.

Now, for the real point I am writing. This news is bigger than Russia flirting with the possibility of accepting payment in bitcoin for oil. The reasoning is not a matter of opinion but a matter of fact. Russia’s nonchalant mentioning of willingness to take bitcoin for payment by Chair Paval Zavalny is indeed exciting, but at this time amounts to nothing more than marketing and hype. An announcement of hypothetical intent, announcements of announcements. A strategy that became popularized (and later rendered arguably infamous) by Justin Sun.

The spotlighting of Exxon’s bitcoin mining operations (and ConocoPhillips) being operational and successfully deployed gives us progress that is real. Developments that required capital deployment, job creation and has resulted in a functioning product. A product that not only strengthens our energy providers but also reduces their environmental footprint of bringing fossil fuels to market. Gracing society with the capability of producing heavily relied-upon plastic polymers and reliable energy, which alternative energies require as a backstop.

Both of which will be needed aggressively as the United States move to bring chip foundries to our shores, amid the likely future domestic operations that will aim to further expand as geopolitical goals shift away from globalization and just-in-time production to bolstering our economic resilience (such as shipping, agriculture and general technology manufacturing).

These moves by the oil and gas producers have the potential to strengthen the United States of America, as long as personalities in Washington, D.C., do not trip up the industry with overbearing red tape around a technology stack that is quite clearly misunderstood.

Today, there is an opportunity for America to change her destiny by being the empire that doesn’t fall like those of history, or she can shoot herself in the knee and assist in expediting the fall upon her own sword.

This is a guest post by Mike Hobart. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well.
Culture

How Bitcoin Mining Strengthens Electricity Grids

By Mike HobartMar 12, 2022
Opinion
Level39 What Does The Future Hodl tesla elon musk energy bitcoin
Business

Addressing More Bitcoin Energy FUD By Showing The Mirror

By Mike Hobart and Tyler BainFeb 6, 2022
Opinion
Iran BTC energy
Culture

Bitcoin Power: The Energy Of A Money

By Mike HobartApr 15, 2021
North America
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America Part Two: Seeking Stranded Energy

By Jesse WillmsMar 9, 2021
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well.
Business

Why Bitcoin Is The Future Of Our Energy Grid

By Puru GoyalNov 3, 2021
Conviction that Bitcoin and an honest monetary system are fundamental to freedom can inspire cooperation between unlikely partners.
Culture

Driving Bitcoin Donations, Ukraine-Russia Conflict Showcases Separation Of Money And State

By Mike HobartMar 2, 2022
Opinion
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Markets

If Russia Invites Bitcoin Adoption, The Global Arms Race Will Begin

By Mike HobartFeb 16, 2022
Feature
NA-mining-map2021-thumbnail
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America

By Jesse WillmsJan 20, 2021
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Energy Producers Can Lead The Transition To A Bitcoin Standard

By Marty BentMar 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

“Half-Mast Forever” — How Bitcoin Can Reverse America’s Disaster Fatigue

By Scott DennisFeb 14, 2022
Opinion
Adoption & community - What is Bitcoin?
Culture

Latest From Putin And Xi Suggests Growing Political Interest In Bitcoin

By Mike HobartFeb 7, 2022
Feature
Iran BTC energy
Business

Great American Mining Is Solving Our Global Energy Problems With Bitcoin

By Mike HobartMar 26, 2022
Feature
Amir Taaki was one of Bitcoin’s first-ever dedicated developers and perhaps the one most infamously focused on privacy and freedom from authority.
Business

As YouTube Bars Russian Creators, Bitcoin Offers A Sovereign Alternative

By Mike HobartMar 18, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well.
Culture

Discussing The Bitcoin Energy Revolution

By Bitcoin MagazineDec 9, 2021
Level39 What Does The Future Hodl tesla elon musk energy bitcoin
Culture

Much Energy, Such Morals; Bitcoin Is Better

By Mike HobartMay 21, 2021