Bitcoin ATMs Are Popping Up To Meet Demand And Propel Mainstream Adoption

Bitcoin ATMs Are Popping Up To Meet Demand And Propel Mainstream Adoption

Bitcoin ATM units in the U.S. have nearly doubled in a year, indicating a growing demand from retail investors who seek convenience.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin ATM units in the U.S. have nearly doubled in a year, indicating a growing demand from retail investors who seek convenience.

Bitcoin ATMs are popping up across the U.S. as Bitcoin adoption grows. The machines provide a convenient, hassle-free experience for anyone to purchase bitcoin, meeting the growing demand across the country – with some tradeoffs.

In less than a year, bitcoin ATM units deployed in the U.S. have more than doubled, now amounting to over 38,000 machines, according to How Many Bitcoin ATMs, an independent research site.

The total number of bitcoin ATMs in the U.S. by an operator per month. Source.

The total number of bitcoin ATMs in the U.S. by an operator per month. Source.

In West Texas, bitcoin ATMs have popped up at gas stations and grocery stores, reported CBS7. The machines allow customers to walk in and trade cash for BTC, up to $18,000. And the machines also bring in business, a store owner said in the report, because customers often end up buying other products at the store.

The company operating these machines in West Texas, Quad Coin, told CBS7 that the simplicity of the purchasing process has ramped up demand, leading the company to sketch expansion plans.

Quad Coin founder Mark Shoiket said he founded the company after he "assumed there was demand and people wanted bitcoin everywhere," reported Reuters in March. He got that right. According to the report, ATMs' ease of use leads people to make a quick stop and buy bitcoin anytime.

Eyeing the growing demand and based on successful deployment examples, convenience store chain Circle K announced yesterday that it had partnered with bitcoin ATM company Bitcoin Depot. The collaboration will bring bitcoin ATMs to Circle K stores in the U.S. and Canada, and over 700 machines have already been installed.

With every convenience, however, comes a cost. In the case of purchasing bitcoin through ATMs, the cost is represented by fees and identification procedures. Some operators charge as much as 30% fees for every purchase at their ATM. And identification procedures range from phone number verification for smaller purchases to ID submission for bigger ones.

How much does each ATM operator charge in fees for bitcoin purchases? Source.

How much does each ATM operator charge in fees for bitcoin purchases? Source.

Bitcoin, which prides itself on free-market structures, game theory, and economic incentives, wins by as many different purchasing options there are in the market. A peer-to-peer market provides an opportunity for privacy-conscious individuals, for instance, while a regulated exchange can offer greater ease of use for online buyers. And different alternatives, given that they encourage self-custody, are what likely will drive adoption further.

Adoption & community - Bitcoin Dev Demos the First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin ATM
Business

Circle K To Deploy Bitcoin ATMs In Stores Through Partnership With Bitcoin Depot

Traki, one of the largest retail chains in Venezuela, has installed its first bitcoin ATM — another step in the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.
Business

Preparing For Law To Take Effect, Athena Begins Installing 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs In El Salvador

Op-ed - Bitcoin ATM Pops Up in Amsterdam
Culture

Bitcoin ATM Pops Up in Amsterdam

Regulation - Coinsource Receives BitLicense to Operate Bitcoin ATMs in New York
Business

Coinsource Receives BitLicense to Operate Bitcoin ATMs in New York

Bitcoin ATMs Are Coming to 20 Circle K Stores in Arizona and Nevada
Markets

Bitcoin ATM Kiosks Are Coming to 20 Circle K Stores in Arizona and Nevada

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

Former CFTC Chair: A Bitcoin ETF Would Be Good For Investors And Regulators

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Miami Mayor Wants To Entice Chinese Bitcoin Miners To Set Up Shop In Florida

The Sheetz convenience store chain will add bitcoin ATMs to locations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Business

Sheetz Convenience Store to Add Bitcoin ATMs to Six Shops

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Op-ed - California’s First Bitcoin ATM Debuting at 500 Startups’ Bitcoinference
Business

California’s First Bitcoin ATM Debuting at 500 Startups’ Bitcoinference

Football Sports
Culture

Why Are Athletes Demanding To Be Paid In Bitcoin?

Expanding The Network of Bitcoin ATM
Markets

Coinsource and Expanding the Bitcoin ATM Network

Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Op-ed - Costa Rica’s MBTC Announces its Bitcoin ATM
Culture

Costa Rica’s MBTC Announces its Bitcoin ATM

Adoption & community - Crypto On the Go: Prague Subway Gets 10 New Bitcoin ATMs
Culture

Crypto On the Go: Prague Subway Gets 10 New Bitcoin ATMs