Hashbranch and Merkle Standard Deploy Massive 1.3 Exahash Bitcoin Mining Operation

[San Diego, April 16, 2025] – Merkle Standard, a leading sustainable cryptocurrency mining company, and Hashbranch, the software-enabled Bitcoin mining investment platform, today announced the successful deployment of 13,000 Bitcoin mining units, representing 1.3 Exahash of computing power across 30MW of capacity.

The strategic collaboration, which progressed from initial discussions to full implementation through an accelerated timeline, demonstrates both companies’ commitment to creating innovative solutions for institutional mining operations. The seamless execution highlights the operational synergy and aligned vision that characterizes the partnership.

“This partnership with Hashbranch has allowed us to monetize our available rack space at several locations while implementing a unique profit-sharing model that helps all parties navigate hashprice fluctuations,” said Barry An, Senior Vice President at Allrise Capital, the investment management firm behind Merkle Standard. “Hashbranch’s ability to match the hardware profile and optimal contract terms resulted in an exceptionally efficient process, moving from introduction to signed agreement in under 45 days.”

The agreement includes options to expand the deployment to 23,000 units, further solidifying the relationship between the companies and demonstrating confidence in the innovative hosting model.

“By focusing on end-of-life strategies for older Bitcoin mining equipment, we’ve created a framework that unlocks maximum value regardless of market conditions,” said Tom Merkle, Co-Founder & CEO at Hashbranch. “Our role in facilitating this agreement demonstrates our ability to align incentives and create sustainable value for institutional mining operations.”

Hashbranch provided crucial market intelligence and contract structuring expertise throughout the process, helping both parties accurately assess value and expedite the agreement. The collaboration highlights Hashbranch’s growing role in servicing the professional needs of larger institutional clients with specialized requirements through market analysis, strategic matchmaking, and innovative deal structuring.

For more information about Merkle Standard’s sustainable mining operations or Hashbranch’s infrastructure solutions, please visit merklestandard.com or hashbranch.com.

About Merkle Standard

Merkle Standard is a premier digital asset mining company based in Washington state with operating sites across the country. The company has a distinct focus on developing North America’s most efficient vertically integrated self-mining platform and hosting services. In addition, Merkle Standard specializes in rapid data center development consistently executing buildouts that take less than one year from groundbreaking to mining. At their flagship site in Northeast Washington, Merkle Standard have been operating more than 20 megawatts of water-cooled (“hydro”) ASICs since fall of 2022, earning the company accolades as the largest successful operation of “hydros” in the United States.

About Hashbranch

Hashbranch is the #1 hosting platform for U.S. Bitcoin mining. The company provides enterprise-grade hardware brokerage services to institutional clients worldwide. Leveraging advanced market intelligence, they connect miners with premier hardware and hosting solutions that maximize investment returns. Their proprietary software platform transforms the entire mining lifecycle, pioneering innovative strategies that extend ASIC profitability well beyond conventional industry timelines.

