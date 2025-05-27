Steak ‘n Shake Reveals Bitcoin Payment Success at Bitcoin 2025 Conference

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference this morning, Steak ‘n Shake executive Dan Edwards shared new data and insights from the company’s recent move to accept Bitcoin payments globally via the Lightning Network.

“On May 16, we began accepting Bitcoin as payment in all of our locations where permitted to do so by law,” Edwards began. “This is a global implementation.”

According to Edwards, Bitcoin transactions are already outperforming expectations. “The day we launched Bitcoin, 1 out of every 500 bitcoin transactions in the world happened at Steak ‘n Shake,” he said.

Steak ‘n Shake is also saving significantly on processing fees. “Bitcoin is faster than credit cards, and when customers choose to pay in Bitcoin, we’re saving 50% in processing fees,” said Edwards. “That makes Bitcoin a win for the customer, a win for us, and a win for the Bitcoin community.”

He emphasized that the decision was not a publicity stunt, but a serious payment upgrade. “We didn’t see this as a marketing gimmick. We saw it as a viable option to pay—on par with other globally accepted methods.”

The company reports that customer behavior has already shifted. “We’ve seen a sustained spike since adding Bitcoin,” Edwards noted.

Edwards also teased the company’s future plans, calling for more technical talent. “We’re not done. We’re investing in cyber chefs, autonomous drives, AI tech—and we need engineers to help us build it.”

To celebrate Bitcoin integration, limited-edition Bitcoin-themed menu items are launching this week in Las Vegas, including the Bitcoin Burger, Super-Sized Bitcoin Meal, and Bitcoin Milkshake. A “blockchain menu” is also in the works.

“Celebrate the use of Bitcoin,” Edwards concluded. “Because this is just the beginning.”