President Trump Supports Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill, Senator Lummis Says

Today at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, US Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia, took the stage to give updates on federal and state level Bitcoin adoption in the United States.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Senator Cynthia Lummis said US military generals are "big supporters" of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for economic power. pic.twitter.com/2RPMV3tbdA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 27, 2025

Cynthia Lummis announced that President Donald Trump is supportive of her Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which would see the United States purchase 1,000,000 BTC, among other pro-Bitcoin and stablecoin legislation.

“President Trump supports the bill,” she stated. “And he has a team in the White House working on digital assets — everything from stablecoins to market structure to Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. And they will probably roll out in that order.”

“States have always been the incubators of innovation,” Lummis said. “Senator Justice was the Governor of West Virginia, Senator Blackburn will be the next Governor of Tennessee. The states are where the innovation is occurring.”

“So you have Arizona, Texas and New Hampshire that passed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bills this year,” she continued. “30 states consider Strategic Bitcoin Reserves. We have the United Arab Emirates purchasing Bitcoin through American exchange traded funds — that’s good for America.”

Senator Blackburn echoed Lummis’ statements, sharing her thoughts on how other countries will follow the United States in their adoption of Bitcoin.



“Many of our allies follow what we do,” Blackburn said. “Everybody wants to be a part of of our market, they want to be a part of our trade. And they will follow what we do. And as Senator Lummis said, we already see countries that are establishing these reserves. So it is vitally important that we hold this as a portion of our reserves.”

Justice emphasized that to be successful, “we have got to get the economics right. Many people ask me many times as Governor, ‘what’s the most important thing you do?’ And I’ll promise you this, it’s all about the economics.”

Justice then went on to explain that when the average, everyday person is using Bitcoin to purchase their necessities, that legislation will start “happening at light speed”, because politicians want to get re-elected and therefore must follow the will of the people.

You can watch the full panel discussion and the rest of the Bitcoin 2025 Conference Industry Day below: