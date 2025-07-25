Ledn Launches Private Wealth Program for Bitcoin-Backed Lending

Bitcoin lender Ledn has launched a Private Wealth program aimed at high-net-worth clients and institutions looking to unlock capital from their long term BTC holdings without selling, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Ledn’s new program provides Bitcoin-backed loans for clients who hold BTC long term and borrow against it to fund investments. It is available to those clients with at least $250,000 in active loans and includes features like faster processing, personalized support, and access to dedicated managers.

“Bitcoin-backed loans are going mainstream. Our most sophisticated clients are using them to fund everything from real estate to new businesses, while keeping upside exposure,” said the Co-Founder and CSO of Ledn Mauricio Di Bartolomeo. “The Private Wealth program gives them the tools, speed, and trust to operate at scale.”

The launch comes as large financial institutions begin to show interest in bitcoin-backed lending. JPMorgan’s recent interest in crypto-collateralized loans marks a shift in the sector. Ledn says it has already developed infrastructure for custody, risk management, and loan liquidation.

According to the release, the program includes preferential rates for loans over $1 million, automatic loan rebalancing when the collateral value increases relative to the loan for all clients, and private wealth clients receive an additional complimentary rebalance once per month, on top of the standard feature available to all. Clients are also offered access to Ledn’s leadership team and private events.

“Our Private Wealth clients entrust us with significant portions of their digital assets, and we’re committed to providing them with exceptional service and benefits,” added the Co-Founder and CEO of Ledn Adam Reeds. “This program formalizes our commitment to these valued relationships while creating clear pathways for more clients to access premium services as they grow their holdings.”

For more information, see Ledn’s website here.