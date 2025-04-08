BitGo and Voltage Partner to Launch Instant Bitcoin Payments via Lightning Network

BitGo and Voltage have announced a new partnership aimed at transforming Bitcoin payments by integrating the Lightning Network into BitGo’s digital asset infrastructure, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The collaboration will allow exchanges, neobanks, payment providers, and fintech firms to execute instant Bitcoin and stablecoin transactions with greater efficiency and security.

The partnership marks the first time a major institutional custodian has integrated the Lightning Network, a second-layer protocol that significantly speeds up and reduces the cost of Bitcoin transfers. BitGo’s extensive client base will now be able to access the Lightning Network’s capabilities directly within their existing digital asset platforms.

“BitGo has always been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset security and infrastructure,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. “Partnering with Voltage to integrate the Lightning Network into our product enhances our ability to provide clients with faster, more cost-effective Bitcoin and stablecoin transactions. This partnership is a game-changer in bridging institutional-grade security with scalable, low-cost global payments.”

The integration with Voltage’s Lightning infrastructure will enable Bitcoin transactions that are more than 90% faster and 90% cheaper than traditional on-chain transactions. According to the companies, the initiative is expected to accelerate adoption of the Lightning Network among institutional clients, while also laying the groundwork for seamless stablecoin settlement via the same network.

Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage, stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with BitGo to bring the power of the Lightning Network to their best-in-class platform. Together, we’re enabling organizations worldwide to send Bitcoin faster and cheaper than ever before. BitGo has been an industry leader for over a decade, and we’re proud to collaborate in delivering cutting-edge solutions to their customers.”

The move also represents a return to BitGo’s Bitcoin-native roots. Known for pioneering multi-signature security solutions, BitGo continues to expand its offerings for institutional investors while leveraging the latest developments in Bitcoin scaling technology. Just last year, BitGo integrated Replace-By-Fee (RBF), allowing clients to replace transactions stuck in the mempool to give their users even more control over their transactions.