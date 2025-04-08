HomeINDUSTRY EVENTSHow to Watch OPNEXT on Bitcoin Magazine’s Livestream
How to Watch OPNEXT on Bitcoin Magazine's Livestream

Tune in April 11th and 12th to watch the livestream of OPNEXT, a developer focused conference happening this weekend at Strategy HQ.

William Foxley
By William Foxley
How to Watch OPNEXT on Bitcoin Magazine’s Livestream

We’re less than a week away from OPNEXT, the tech-focused, scaling conference from Blockspace Media

Hosted on April 11 and 12 at the Strategy HQ in Tysons, VA, this year’s OPNEXT will feature presentations on Bitcoin’s cutting-edge tech proposals from leading developers like Jameson Lopp, Jeremy Rubin, James O’Beirne, and many more. 

Bitcoin needs an open, in-person forum for constructive and honest discussion on the solutions that will scale Bitcoin to the next billion users. OPNEXT is providing that forum as the premier conference to learn about the most important scaling proposals and technical solutions that are under discussion. 

This year, OPNEXT will feature talks on CTV, The Great Consensus Cleanup, Stratum V2, TXHASH, quantum resistance, and many others. Plus, Bitcoin startups like Second, Citrea and Lightspark will give presentations on their novel scaling solutions including BitVM, Ark Protocol and State channels.

If you can’t make it to the conference this year, you will be missed, but not to worry! You can watch the full conference with Bitcoin Magazine’s livestream on X.

The conference will run from 8:30am to 4:30pm EDT both days with breaks from 11:35am to 1:10pm EDT for lunch.

We’ll see you on the stream!

William Foxley
William Foxley
William Foxley is the multimedia director at Compass Mining. Prior to joining Compass, he was a tech and markets reporter at CoinDesk.
