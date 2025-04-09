Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin Policy Institute Launch “The Bitcoin Policy Hour” to Explore Global Finance, Policy and Monetary Trends

New Show Release – “The Bitcoin Policy Hour”

April 9, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Bitcoin Magazine, in collaboration with the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI), has officially launched a new weekly show titled The Bitcoin Policy Hour, a timely and incisive series focused on political economy, macroeconomic policy, and the evolving global financial order.

The weekly show features BPI Executive Director Matthew Pines, Head of Policy Zack Shapiro, and Growth Associate Zack Cohen. With decades of combined experience in national security, regulatory affairs, and economic research, this trio brings a fresh and rigorous perspective to Bitcoin’s role in shaping the future of finance.

“The Bitcoin Policy Hour” aims to provide viewers with context-rich, forward-looking discussions that cut through the noise. Each episode dives deep into major developments in geopolitics, economic policy, trade, inflation, and sovereign debt—analyzing how these forces are reshaping the monetary landscape and what that means for Bitcoin.

The premiere episode, titled “Wargaming the Mar-a-Lago Accord: Tariffs, Bitcoin and Stablecoins”, explores the strategic implications of U.S.–China trade tensions, the emerging risks (and tailwinds) to the dollar system, and the potential realignment of global capital flows. Viewers are taken inside a scenario planning framework that considers how tariffs, national debt, and monetary experimentation are accelerating interest in non-sovereign monetary alternatives.

This new collaboration underscores the shared mission of Bitcoin Magazine and BPI to elevate public understanding of monetary policy and foster informed debate about the future of money.

Episodes of The Bitcoin Policy Hour will air weekly across Bitcoin Magazine’s media platforms, including YouTube, X, Rumble and BitcoinMagazine.com, providing an essential briefing for investors, policymakers, and anyone tracking the shifting tides of the global economy.