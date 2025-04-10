HomeNEWSSenate Confirms Pro Bitcoin Paul Atkins As SEC Chair
NEWS

Senate Confirms Pro Bitcoin Paul Atkins As SEC Chair

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Paul Atkins as SEC Chair, signaling a major shift toward bitcoin and crypto friendly regulation. His appointment marks a new era for bitcoin and crypto.

Vivek Sen Bitcoin
By Vivek Sen Bitcoin
Senate Confirms Pro Bitcoin Paul Atkins As SEC Chair

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Paul Atkins as the new Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a 52-44 vote, placing the longtime Wall Street consultant and former Republican commissioner at the helm of one of the most powerful financial regulatory agencies in the country.

Atkins, known for his deregulatory stance, is expected to usher in a bitcoin and crypto friendlier approach at the SEC, reversing many of the enforcement-heavy policies implemented under his predecessor Gary Gensler. His confirmation follows months of political debate and comes during a period of significant transition in U.S. financial regulation.

A vocal critic of what he has described as “regulatory overreach,” Atkins has previously advised several crypto firms through his consultancy Patomak Global Partners. Industry insiders see his appointment as a turning point for bitcoin and crypto in the U.S., particularly as the agency redefines its jurisdiction.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) applauded Atkins’ confirmation, stating on Wednesday that “His tenure will mark a pivotal moment to roll back harmful Biden-era policies, promote capital formation, and enhance opportunities for retail investors.” “Chairman Atkins will also provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, allowing American innovation to flourish, and ensuring we remain competitive on the global stage,” Scott said.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has already directed the SEC to scale back its crypto oversight. Under interim Chair Mark Uyeda, the agency dismissed a number of high-profile bitcoin and crypto cases and issued internal guidance excluding several crypto categories.

With Atkins now confirmed, those changes are expected to be formalized into long-term policy. Insiders suggest Atkins will work closely with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to implement a more unified framework for bitcoin and crypto, potentially paving the way for Congressional legislation that redefines how crypto is regulated in the U.S.

Previous article
Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin Policy Institute Launch “The Bitcoin Policy Hour” to Explore Global Finance, Policy and Monetary Trends
Vivek Sen Bitcoin
Vivek Sen Bitcoin
Vivek has been fascinated by Bitcoin since he discovered it in 2016. He also runs a Bitcoin marketing agency, Bitgrow Lab, and he used to work at a Bitcoin VC fund, Lightning Ventures. He loves growth, marketing, startups, and writing. He is an EU news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC