Senate Confirms Pro Bitcoin Paul Atkins As SEC Chair

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Paul Atkins as the new Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a 52-44 vote, placing the longtime Wall Street consultant and former Republican commissioner at the helm of one of the most powerful financial regulatory agencies in the country.

Atkins, known for his deregulatory stance, is expected to usher in a bitcoin and crypto friendlier approach at the SEC, reversing many of the enforcement-heavy policies implemented under his predecessor Gary Gensler. His confirmation follows months of political debate and comes during a period of significant transition in U.S. financial regulation.

JUST IN: Pro-#Bitcoin Paul Atkins confirmed as Chairman of the SEC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nkfCMUXikt — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 9, 2025

A vocal critic of what he has described as “regulatory overreach,” Atkins has previously advised several crypto firms through his consultancy Patomak Global Partners. Industry insiders see his appointment as a turning point for bitcoin and crypto in the U.S., particularly as the agency redefines its jurisdiction.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) applauded Atkins’ confirmation, stating on Wednesday that “His tenure will mark a pivotal moment to roll back harmful Biden-era policies, promote capital formation, and enhance opportunities for retail investors.” “Chairman Atkins will also provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, allowing American innovation to flourish, and ensuring we remain competitive on the global stage,” Scott said.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has already directed the SEC to scale back its crypto oversight. Under interim Chair Mark Uyeda, the agency dismissed a number of high-profile bitcoin and crypto cases and issued internal guidance excluding several crypto categories.

With Atkins now confirmed, those changes are expected to be formalized into long-term policy. Insiders suggest Atkins will work closely with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to implement a more unified framework for bitcoin and crypto, potentially paving the way for Congressional legislation that redefines how crypto is regulated in the U.S.