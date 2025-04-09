Jack Dorsey’s Block Launches Open Source Tools to Simplify Bitcoin Treasury Management

Block announced it has released a new open source toolkit designed to help companies manage their Bitcoin treasury holdings more efficiently. The release includes a corporate Bitcoin holdings dashboard and a BTC-to-USD real-time price quote API, now available for all companies and developers via Block’s public GitHub repository under the Block Open Source initiative.

As Bitcoin adoption grows among institutional treasuries, businesses are seeking better tools to track and report their holdings. Block’s new dashboard directly addresses these needs, offering real-time visibility, simplicity, and adaptability.

The dashboard aims to help companies monitor the dollar value of their Bitcoin holdings through a user-friendly interface designed for both finance teams and executives. It integrates real-time pricing data via an open source BTC/USD quote API, with future plans for quarter-end historical lookup features to support financial reporting. Block has invited feedback and feature requests from the open source community via GitHub Issues.

Block further highlighted that companies are increasingly turning to Bitcoin for a variety of strategic reasons:

Ecosystem support: Demonstrating alignment with Bitcoin innovation, particularly for crypto-forward businesses.



Inflation hedge: Serving as a store of value in the face of fiat currency devaluation.

Portfolio optimization: Aiming to enhance risk-adjusted returns.

The first working prototype of the dashboard was created by non-engineers using Block’s internal open source AI agent, called codename goose. The AI agent enabled non-technical teams to prototype tools rapidly, with engineers from Block’s Bitcoin Platform team joining later to finalize development. Codename goose also contributed to front-end development via automated coding assistance.

Block has long been a corporate leader in Bitcoin investment. Its Bitcoin Investment Memo from October 2020 and its Bitcoin Blueprint for Corporate Balance Sheets laid the foundation for businesses entering the crypto space. Block said it continues to purchase Bitcoin through a monthly dollar-cost averaging (DCA) program and updates its dashboard quarterly after earnings reports. Its live Bitcoin treasury dashboard can be viewed here.

With this release, Block emphasized that it aims to empower other companies to manage Bitcoin on their balance sheets more confidently and transparently, further accelerating mainstream adoption of the world’s leading digital asset.