Trump family-backed American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) has pushed its Bitcoin reserves above the 6,000 BTC mark, building one of the largest corporate treasuries in the public market and placing the firm among the top 20 listed Bitcoin holders worldwide.

Blockchain data tracked by Arkham Intelligence shows American Bitcoin now holds 6,060 BTC, valued near $413 million. The company added or mined roughly 217 BTC over the past month, expanding its reserve during a period as bitcoin tries to reclaim levels above $70,000.

The accumulation reflects a strategy that blends mining output with direct market purchases, a model that has gained traction among firms seeking long-term exposure to bitcoin as a treasury asset.

American Bitcoin’s bitcoin stash is closing in on Galaxy Digital’s holdings, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. The site lists Galaxy Digital as holding 6,894 BTC.

It’s been a rough couple of months for the company’s shares. ABTC shares traded around $1.14 after Friday’s close up about 1.75%, though the stock remains lower on the year.

ABTC shares have slid over the past two months. The stock traded above $2 in early January but has declined as bitcoin’s price weakened into the new year. Shares are now down roughly 45% year to date.

The firm has framed its approach as a “mining to treasury” pipeline rather than a pure mining business, aiming to outperform traditional operators by retaining bitcoin rather than selling production into the market.

Earlier this year, American Bitcoin reported reserves near 5,843 BTC and cited a bitcoin yield of roughly 116% since its Nasdaq debut in September 2025 through late January 2026. Bitcoin yield tracks growth in holdings from mined or purchased coins, separate from capital raising activity.

With reserves now above 6,000 BTC, American Bitcoin joins a growing cohort of public companies treating bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

On Saturday, Bitcoin rebounded above $70,000 following a sharp February increase, aided by cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data that boosted risk appetite.

Softer inflation strengthened expectations of earlier Federal Reserve rate cuts, lifting crypto markets and pushing Bitcoin’s market cap back above $1.4 trillion.

Last year, American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) debuted on Nasdaq in September following a spin-off from Hut 8 Corp. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. helped launch the company as Eric serves as co-founder and chief strategy officer. Donald Trump Jr. is listed as an investor.