Skip to main content
What Happens If The U.S. Dollar Loses Reserve Currency Status?
Podcast

What Happens If The U.S. Dollar Loses Reserve Currency Status?

The CEO of Relai brings up some important considerations for the possibility that the U.S. dollar fails to maintain its status of world reserve currency.

The CEO of Relai brings up some important considerations for the possibility that the U.S. dollar fails to maintain its status of world reserve currency.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Julian Liniger to talk about fundamentals of Bitcoin and why bitcoin is seeing massive adoption in Europe even during the bear market.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Julian Liniger: With developments in Russia, China and so forth, there are initiatives trying to weaken the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency. Do you feel that people are afraid of that in the U.S., that this could happen in the near future that the USD will lose its dominant reserve currency status? What role is Bitcoin playing in that scenario (If it is a scenario)?

Q: Totally. I think you have to separate the response into different groups of people. I would say there are three just for simplicity's sake, knowing full well they're closer to 500. I'd say the first group is the Bitcoiners, who very much buy that narrative, who see the writing on the wall and see how the moves the U.S. government is making and the moves that foreign governments are making are in a direct path to eventually have the U.S. dollar no longer be the global reserve currency.

I think there is a sentiment and I'll speak for myself mainly that should more countries be granted the ability to price oil in their own native currency. It doesn't need to be formally announced. It doesn't need to be a declaration from OPEC or from the EU or anywhere else saying, “Hey, the dollar’s just not the global reserve currency.” To me, whatever is the global standard to price oil in will be, in the intermediate term, the global reserve currency.

There's the secondary issue of the impending collapse of the European bond market. We've seen this happen across more developing nations. We see the collapse of the Japanese yen. There's now another class of people who I think, in the shorter term, the strength of the dollar will continue to increase, but it's only inevitable that with that increase, there's added pressure and ultimately, I always go back to: Why would we believe that the people who made the decisions to put us in this situation we find ourselves in now, why would they also be the same people who would be able to get us out of the position that they put us in? So, I would explain sort of those two within the Bitcoin community.

And then there is, in my opinion, a vast majority of people in America who have no grasp or real understanding of what it means to have the global reserve currency be our native currency and be the currency that our country and government is able to print to no end? For the vast majority of those people, they can be told all of these things and yet would rather just say, but it doesn't matter. “The U.S. dollar has existed my whole life and it will continue.” And there's a lot of denial, I think. I have it among close friends of mine who I’ll have these types of conversations with, and their response will just be like, “Yeah, but like the government will figure it out. Like the U.S. dollar is not gonna go away.” I think there will be a lot of pain in that class of people. I think a lot of them will be shocked when the inevitable happens.

Then the final group of people I think is, or are the decision makers, the people in government who maybe see some of, but not all of what the class of Bitcoiners see as the inevitability of the end of the dollar. They think that if they do just one or two things correctly from here on out, then things will return back to normal and everything will be fine and dandy. And the U.S. dollar and the USA will remain in power.

I genuinely believe it's the combination of both of those ideas that gives fuel to our policy makers here in this country. Whether they're right or wrong (I believe they're wrong). I've said for some time now that the best example of this is Jerome Powell coming out in 2021 saying, “Inflation will be transitory. Don't you worry about it. It's not a problem.” Only then in April or May go under oath in a hearing in front of Congress and say, “Yeah, we made a mistake. We didn't know as much as we thought we did. And that's why we find ourselves here.”

I have no reason to believe that, from that moment in time to today, he's learned so much that his decisions will right the ship. But I think I am in the minority.

origin of dollar1
Culture

Discussing How The Dollar Became The Hyperpower Currency

By Bitcoin Magazine
Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

What The Sanctioning Of Tornado Cash Means For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows top photo.
Culture

Replacing The U.S Dollar With Bitcoin: Leaving The Gold Standard

By Shawn Amick
Feature
The apocalypse, or burning oil fields, is an image brought to mind by fiat for many in the bitcoin space top photo.
Markets

Legendary Investor Stanley Druckenmiller: USD Will Lose World Reserve Currency Status

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Culture

Is The Fight For US Dollar Hegemony A Lost Cause?

By Pierre Corbin
Opinion
The accelerator’s three-month program aims to support Bitcoin startups and hone their pitches in order to present to investors and get project funding top photo.
Markets

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Real estate and homes are a fiat idea, as Bitcoin stands to rectify housing for the family top photo.
Markets

What Deflation Tells Us About The Real Estate Market

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

The Fiat Dollar System Is No Privilege: The Burden And Why The U.S. Will Adopt Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

When Will The Federal Reserve Make A Policy Pivot?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin users find it hard not to laugh at those who continue to not believe in the power of sound money top photo.
Markets

A European Debt Crisis Is Bullish For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Culture

Microeconomics And Fiat: The Bear Case For The U.S. Dollar

By General Kenobi Nakamoto
Bitcoin_Spaces_SocialPost
Culture

Discussing The Birth Of The Bitcoin Dollar

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Business

Bitcoin: The Inevitable Path Toward Global Adoption Of The Next World Reserve Currency

By Drew MacMartin
Opinion