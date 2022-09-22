Skip to main content
Validating Lightning Signer Separates Keys From Nodes
Marty's Bent

Validating Lightning Signer Separates Keys From Nodes

The team at Sphinx is using the Validating Lightning Signer architecture to separate the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device.

The team at Sphinx is using the Validating Lightning Signer architecture to separate the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1264: "Don’t underestimate human creativity." Sign up for the newsletter here.

true-knowledge-exists-in-knowing-you-know-nothing-1024x423

It's true what they say: Bear markets are for building. Here's a shining example of that via the Sphinx team showing that their Lightning node is leveraging the Validating Lightning Signer architecture, which separates the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device. That is what is pictured above: the small device hanging out of the wall outlet.

"Why the hell does this matter?" Very good question, freak. Up until this point (well really earlier this year when Nodl came out with their Nodlito project), running a Lightning Network node has been a very cumbersome process due to the need for 100% uptime to facilitate payments. This need for uptime has pushed many enterprise-level Lightning users to run their nodes in the cloud using server farms that can meet the uptime demands. This is a bit worrisome because it leads to these Lightning nodes being somewhat of sitting ducks. Since it has been common practice up to this point to house the node and the keys that grant users access to their Lightning channels in the same hardware, it would be trivial for a motivated attacker to identify and confiscate dedicated Lightning hardware sitting in server farms across the world, effectively allowing the attacker to confiscate a user's bitcoin.

Enter schemes like Nodlito and Validating Lightning Signer, which bring a new way of doing things to the market. Instead of housing the keys and the node in the same hardware, thus creating a central point of failure, these projects aim to equip users with the means to separate the two functions and give those users back full control of their bitcoin by ensuring they can physically possess their keys using dedicated hardware that communicates with the node running in the cloud. Yes, the hardware running the node at a particular server farm can be shut off, but the user will still have their keys and, therefore, access to their bitcoin.

Here's how the architecture for the Validating Lightning Signer looks:

via Validating Lightning Signer GitLab

via Validating Lightning Signer GitLab

If this type of Lightning node setup becomes commonplace, it could really open up the doors for more individuals to participate in building out the network without having to worry about running their own node hardware. Obviously, the most sovereign way to participate in the Lightning Network would be to run your own node, but the uptime demand to be a legitimate node operator prevents a significant amount of people from participating fully. It seems to me that this is a decent tradeoff to get more people running their node software in the cloud. Yes, those cloud providers are centralized entities. However, if you are able to hold your keys, you can operate with the peace of mind that you always have access to your money. And with more freedom-focused cloud providers like Nodl coming to market, the options available to Bitcoiners seem to be expanding.

Regardless, this type of architecture is very encouraging to see and it highlights something that I think many people who critique Bitcoin and many die-hard Bitcoiners overlook: The creativity of the people building on Bitcoin, Lightning and any other part of the stack will continue to surprise us. There is no one on the planet who can tell you what the stack will look like and exactly what it will provide in the future. This is why I often find it silly when people take a snapshot of the activity across the stack today and attempt to project out future activity on the network. We don't know what we don't know. And what we don't know will continue to push the design landscape of what can and will be built on Bitcoin in the future. And that future seems to be very bright!

Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network top photo.
Technical

A Neural Network Is Developing Between Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes

By Marty Bent
Digital assets - Tether Updates Website
Technical

Will Tether Migrate To The Bitcoin Blockchain With Advances In The Lightning Network?

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography top photo.
Technical

Lightning Network May Have A Channel Jamming Problem

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Technical

How To Make Your Bitcoin Lightning Network Node Mobile

By Anthony Feliciano
Opinion
Lightning Network's Latest News
Technical

Pickhardt Payments: How To Send Large Bitcoin Payments On Lightning

By Namcios
Feature
bitcoin nodes
Technical

Not Your Node, Not Your Validation

By Eric Choy
It was a monumental year for Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. As the year draws to a close, we reflect on the most impactful developments and moments of 2019.
Technical

Bitcoin’s 2019 in Lightning: What This Year Brought Us (Part 2)

By Colin Harper
image1
Technical

The Fight For Bitcoin: The Keys To Victory

By Mark Goodwin
Opinion
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Technical

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 21 Helps Users

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin private key storage and management is a key part of keeping protection privacy and security of your vaults and wallets top photo.
Technical

Expanding Bitcoin Custody Models With FediMint

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is a key that unlocks a metaphorical prison cell top photo.
Technical

Bitcoin Silent Payments And Secret Blinding Keys

By Shinobi
Opinion
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network top photo.
Business

Voltage Will Release Two New Products To Onboard Users Onto Lightning

By Craig Deutsch
News
BitMEX Research has confirmed that the Lightning Network’s Justice Transactions system can effectively prevent cheating.
Technical

Lightning Network Reaches 10,000 Nodes

By Ahyke Otutubuike
Adoption & community - Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node
Business

Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node

By Nick Marinoff
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography top photo.
Technical

We Need To Encrypt The Peer-To-Peer Layer Of Bitcoin For Privacy

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent