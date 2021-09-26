September 26, 2021
New Twitter Integration Will Drive The Bitcoin Price Above $300,000

New Twitter Integration Will Drive The Bitcoin Price Above $300,000

By integrating direct bitcoin payments, Twitter is paving the way for the bitcoin price to surpass $300,000.
Author:
Publish date:
By integrating direct bitcoin payments, Twitter is paving the way for the bitcoin price to surpass $300,000.

Jack Dorsey’s social media platform Twitter has officially enabled third-party bitcoin tipping services for iOS users, giving them the ability to seamlessly pay one another across the globe, nearly instantly.

As demonstrated by Lightning Network platform Strike in a recent video, Twitter is now one of the world’s most effective platforms for the transmission of value.

“Starting today, Twitter will allow all iOS users around the globe to send tips over the Lightning Network,” Strike CEO Jack Mallers wrote in a blog post. “Twitter’s integration with the Strike API turns Twitter into one of the best remittance experiences in the world, one of the greatest global creator marketplaces in the world, one of the greatest global payment experiences in the world, one of the best global micropayment marketplaces in the world, and allows an internet communications company to interoperate with the monetary standard for the world, enabling global payments for their users.”

In a press call, Twitter also announced that the feature would be coming to Android users soon.

As Mallers indicated, it is difficult to overstate the potential of Lightning Network integration with a widespread internet communications tool. As demonstrated by Bitcoin’s ongoing supplantment of Western Union and Moneygram in El Salvador — which has already seen the permissionless monetary network cut into those third party’s revenue streams by an estimated $400 million per year — the appetite for more efficient global, digital payments systems is huge.

As users begin exchanging value with minimal fees, nearly instantaneously, across borders, without censorship through the Lightning Network on Twitter, how long will it be until more people realize that Bitcoin is the best monetary network for the internet? How long will it be until other digital platforms integrate this money directly into their tools, as Twitter has begun to? How long will it be until Bitcoin replaces the outdated systems that currently dominate remittances, influencer marketing and, eventually, digital payments as a whole?

From a certain perspective, it all seems inevitable.

If Bitcoin’s market capitalization consisted solely of the $700 billion global remittance industry, the $13.8 billion influencer marketing industry and the $5.44 trillion global digital payments market (a combined estimated value of $6.1538 trillion) through applications like Twitter’s tipping service, each bitcoin in existence (18,824,860 at the time of this writing) would be worth approximately $326,897.

As Twitter users are now finding out, Bitcoin is a better tool than the dollar for all of these industries and others. It’s hard to say exactly what the bitcoin price will be as its technology consumes virtually every form of value transaction that we know today, but the number will certainly go up.

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Culture

After Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio To “#Bitcoin,” BTC Price Surges

Jan 29, 2021
Though the CryptoForHealth Twitter hack spread the word about Bitcoin, it didn’t cast BTC in a flattering light.
Business

Was The CryptoForHealth Twitter Hack Good For Bitcoin?

Jul 23, 2020
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Culture

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Discusses Censorship And How Bitcoin Can Bank The Unbanked

Jun 4, 2021
Bitcoin pleb Army, Sparta, ancient Greece, history, war, battle, cyber hornet
Markets

How The DCA Army Will Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Jul 21, 2021
Bitcoin’s adoption curve is clear: it’s an asymmetric bet with significant potential to cross six figures next year.
Markets

Bitcoin Will Rise Above $100,000 In 2021

Jan 1, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Culture

Why The Price Of Bitcoin Will Break Out To New Highs Soon

Sep 24, 2021
Jack Mallers is the founder of Strike, a Lightning Network based payments platform for Bitcoin.
Business

Strike Adds Bitcoin Buying Tab In App

Jul 1, 2021
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Will Break $60,000, Continue Going Parabolic In 2021

Apr 30, 2021
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Hits $45,000, Is The Next Bull Run Beginning?

Aug 9, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Staying Above $40,000

Sep 22, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Business

National Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Sep 18, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

What Could Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin As Coinbase Goes Public?

Mar 22, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Strike Launches In El Salvador

Mar 31, 2021
Payments - Zebpay Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Its Mobile App
Technical

Zebpay Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Its Mobile App

Mar 29, 2019
R0Wx921FdT7ldO4GQdXB6r1erdAvf97caJSVuE7AkHI
Culture

Jack Dorsey's Twitter Rolls Out Bitcoin Lightning Tips For iOS Users

Sep 23, 2021