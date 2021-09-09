September 9, 2021
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption To Cut Western Union Revenue, Increase Population Wealth

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption To Cut Western Union Revenue, Increase Population Wealth

Money services providers could lose $400 million a year in commissions for remittances thanks to bitcoin, increasing Salvadorans’ money.
Author:
Publish date:
Money services providers could lose $400 million a year in commissions for remittances thanks to bitcoin, increasing Salvadorans’ money.

El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption will increase the wealth of its people while diminishing the commission fees paid out to intermediaries, CNBC reported. President Nayib Bukele estimates that companies like Western Union and MoneyGram will lose about $400 million a year in remittance fees due to the country’s bitcoin adoption.

Cross-border remittance inflows account for a substantial portion of El Salvador’s gross domestic product (GDP), nearly 25%. Major money service providers capture that yearly movement by charging hefty fees for sending and receiving transactions. Many Salvadorans rely on money sent from family members living abroad to help pay living expenses or increase their quality of life.

Cross-border remittance inflows as a percentage of El Salvador’s GDP. Source

Cross-border remittance inflows as a percentage of El Salvador’s GDP. Source

However, since officially adopting bitcoin as a lawful currency on September 7, El Salvador now provides a better option for its citizens looking to send or receive money overseas. Salvadorans are now empowered to do what they wish with their money without having to wait in lines, ask for permission, or wait several business days by leveraging the Bitcoin and Lightning networks to send and receive instant, cheap payments worldwide.

“Remittances are one area where the status quo in our legacy financial system is terrible, with extraordinarily high fees leveled at populations that can ill afford them,” Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise Asset Management, told CNBC. “It’s a worn-out Twitter saying, but bitcoin really does fix this.”

Bitcoin is providing hope and empowerment to millions of people in El Salvador, as well as helping them save money. Jamie García, who fled El Salvador for Canada at the age of 11 after having his house bombed by rebels, told CNBC how big of a hassle it was to use Western Union for sending some money to his family in the Central American country.

“In this day and age, it is wild that I had to go to a physical Western Union office, give them actual cash, and then hand them another $25 on top of that, before they would send my money over,” García said. “And then, of course, it takes three days for it to actually arrive in El Salvador.”

However, García commented that although there were huge inconveniences on his end, he worried the most about the procedure his family members had to endure for picking up the cash.

“They have to take a bus to go to a physical location to pick it up, and there are gangs that hang out around those offices,” said García. “They know what people are going there for, and they basically rob them.”

But now, the households that receive regular remittances, which account for over half of their total income, have a cheaper and more secure option for transacting money. Bitcoin has the power to free García from his inconveniences and worries as well as provide security for his family. The permissionless peer-to-peer monetary network requires only a mobile phone and an average internet connection to enable instant, secure, sovereign global money transmission while rendering cumbersome companies like Western Union useless for that use case.

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Payments - Western Union Partners With Crypto Wallet for Cross-Border Transfers
Technical

Western Union Partners With Crypto Wallet for Cross-Border Transfers

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

Op-ed - Western Union Exploring ‘Pilot Settlement Project’ With Ripple Labs
Business

Western Union Exploring ‘Pilot Settlement Project’ With Ripple Labs

Op-ed - Western Union Says Bitcoin Not Ready For Primetime
Technical

Western Union Says Bitcoin Not Ready For Primetime

Payments - Western Union Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Bitcoin Money Transmitters
Technical

Western Union Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Bitcoin Money Transmitters

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Culture

Panama Could Benefit From Bitcoin Adoption Like El Salvador

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Markets

New Rules Proposed For Bitcoin Exchange Providers In El Salvador

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Strike Launches In El Salvador

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America

E-FnSM2XEAAI-zn
Business

El Salvador's Democratic Assembly Approves $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland