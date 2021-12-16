Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Russian Central Bank to Ban Bitcoin: Report
Publish date:

Russian Central Bank to Ban Bitcoin: Report

The Bank of Russia is reportedly concerned that cryptocurrency investments might risk the country's financial stability.
Author:

The Bank of Russia is reportedly concerned that cryptocurrency investments might risk the country's financial stability.

The Russian central bank is seeking to prohibit citizens from investing in bitcoin and cryptocurrency out of concerns the activity would pose risks to the country's financial stability, according to a Thursday report by Reuters.

"The central bank is now in talks with market players and experts about a possible ban," the report said. "If approved by lawmakers, it could apply to new purchases of crypto assets but not to those bought in the past, said one of the financial market sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter."

Another source told Reuters that the central bank's current position was a "complete rejection" of all cryptocurrencies. The news outlet said it reached out to the Bank of Russia for comment, which responded that it was preparing an advisory report to clarify its position on the matter.

Russia's stances towards Bitcoin have oscillated over the years. But the country's government has always sought to increase surveillance and tracking on Bitcoin-related transactions. In March, a local news agency reported that a Russian financial monitoring service would track bitcoin-to-fiat transactions to flag "suspicious" activity. In July, Russian lawmakers were reportedly working on a legislative amendment to authorize the confiscation of bitcoin and cryptocurrency used for criminal activities.

A few months later, President Vladimir Putin commented on Bitcoin while addressing the country's desire to move away from U.S. dollar reliance. He said that while Bitcoin has value and a "right" to exist, he didn't believe the country could use it in the oil trade. The comments came a month after Putin's press secretary stated that Russia had no reason to recognize bitcoin in light of the approval by El Salvador to make the peer-to-peer currency legal tender.

After China banned bitcoin mining in the summer, Russia became the world's second most popular destination for miners migrating overseas. The country's cold climate and abundant energy make it especially profitable for the industry, which necessitates cheap power and cooling mechanisms to keep the machines running most efficiently.

Despite the central bank's intentions to ban bitcoin purchases, the network's peer-to-peer (P2P) nature enables users to bypass restrictions and trade with each other in a free market over the internet. After the Central Bank of Nigeria banned financial institutions from dealing with cryptocurrencies in February, the P2P trading volume of bitcoin soared to accommodate the demand.

IMG_5999
Culture

The People’s Bank of China Bans Bitcoin, Again

Sep 24, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Chinese Authority Pushes Back on Central Bank Digital Currency Report

Aug 28, 2019
Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom
Markets

Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading In Nigeria Rises 27% Since Central Bank’s Ban

Apr 23, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

May 7, 2021
china
Business

The Big Picture Behind the News of China’s Bitcoin Bans

May 6, 2014
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russian Deputy Proposes Bill To Legalize Bitcoin Mining, Forms Working Group

Nov 11, 2021
Op-ed - Russian Central Bank Governor: The Market Will Welcome Bitcoin
Business

Russian Central Bank Governor: The Market Will Welcome Bitcoin

Jun 18, 2015
Federal agencies in Russia are reportedly developing proposals for confiscating cryptocurrencies by 2021. What could it mean for the country?
Business

Russia Prepares Law to Allow Cryptocurrency Confiscation

Nov 8, 2019
Federal agencies in Russia are reportedly developing proposals for confiscating cryptocurrencies by 2021. What could it mean for the country?
Business

Censored Russian News Agency Asks For Bitcoin Donations

Apr 30, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

May 18, 2021
As protests have turned to civil insurrection in Chile, the Bitcoin community in the nation has been rising to meet the occasion.
Culture

What The Former President Of Chile’s Central Bank Gets Wrong About Bitcoin

Aug 9, 2021
Op-ed - Russian Court Overturns Ban on Access to Bitcoin Websites
Business

Russian Court Overturns Ban on Access to Bitcoin Websites

May 16, 2015
Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom
Culture

Regulators Cannot Actually Ban Bitcoin

May 28, 2021
The Hangzhou Internet Court ruled that bitcoin is considered legal property under the law in China.
Business

People’s Bank Of China Intensifies Bitcoin Ban With Financial Institution Meeting

Jun 21, 2021
Regulation - China's Central Bank Wants to Put the Damper on Airdrops: Report
Business

China's Central Bank Wants to Put the Damper on Airdrops: Report

Nov 5, 2018