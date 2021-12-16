Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates
Publish date:

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The BoE has become the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic by hiking its basic rates to 0.25%.
Author:

The BoE has become the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic by hiking its basic rates to 0.25%.

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies.

Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on the day. Its resiliency comes despite a broader risk-off sentiment arising in global markets as rates increase.

The BoE surprised investors when it announced the interest rate hike on Thursday, claiming it saw warning signs in underlying inflation pressures, according to a Reuters report. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to raise its rates from 0.1% to 0.25%, while it was expected to maintain them lower. Governor Andrew Bailey reportedly said the BoE felt “compelled” to prevent the recent price rise from becoming a longer-term issue.

“We’re concerned about inflation in the medium term. And we’re seeing things now that can threaten that. So that’s why we have to act,” Bailey said, per the report.

All other major economies have so far maintained their interest rate policies.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday the asset buys under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) will be cut next quarter, as reported by CNBC. But bond purchases under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) will instead be ramped up in an effort to embark on a “step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters,” the ECB reportedly said.

In the New World, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would speed up the decrease of its monthly asset purchases but not raise rates until that came to a halt altogether, which is expected to happen by mid-March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would use its tools if necessary to prevent high inflation rates from becoming entrenched in the economy over a more extended period, adding the U.S. economy is “so much stronger now.”

While Bitcoin slipped ahead of the Fed’s announcement, it quickly recovered after Powell delivered the central bank’s updated policies.

Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bank Of England 'Britcoin' Will Fuel Rising Bitcoin Prices, Says deVere CEO

Jul 26, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin At $100,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance

Sep 3, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

As Inflation Keeps Rising In The U.S., Bitcoin Offers A Way Out

Nov 30, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Price Jumps Towards $50K As Fed Chair Speaks

21 hours ago
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Near Full Recovery From China Ban, Close To New All-Time High

Nov 30, 2021
Op-ed - Bank of England: Bitcoin is “Harder Money” than Gold Due to Deflation
Markets

Bank of England: Bitcoin is “Harder Money” than Gold Due to Deflation

Aug 20, 2015
Chainalysis has traced the PlusToken team’s attempts to sell ill-gotten bitcoin through Huobi OTC desks, potentially influencing the BTC price.
Markets

Bitcoin Market Enters ‘Extreme Fear’ Territory Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Dec 14, 2021
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-time High

Dec 10, 2021
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Colombia’s Biggest Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading

Dec 6, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

90% Of All 21 Million Bitcoin Have Now Been Mined

Dec 12, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

May 7, 2021
Op-ed - Regulation of Bitcoins in Germany: First comprehensive statement on Bitcoins by German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)
Business

German Savings Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

Dec 13, 2021
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Jul 6, 2021
Op-ed - London School of Economics & Bank of England Represented at Inaugural Bitcoin & Blockchain Leadership Forum
Industry Events

London School of Economics & Bank of England Represented at Inaugural Bitcoin & Blockchain Leadership Forum

May 13, 2015
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

Jun 30, 2021