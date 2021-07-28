Luxor Technologies Announces New Crypto Mining Stock Index

Luxor Technologies Announces New Crypto Mining Stock Index

Luxor Technologies, Bitcoin mining pool and data analytics firm, now features a mining stock index on their Hashrate Index data platform.
Author:
Publish date:
Luxor Technologies, Bitcoin mining pool and data analytics firm, now features a mining stock index on their Hashrate Index data platform.

Today, Bitcoin mining pool and data analytics firm, Luxor Technologies, announced that they are now featuring a mining stock index on their Hashrate Index data platform. This Crypto Mining Stock Index (ISIN) was described as a basket of over 50 mining or mining-adjacent equities, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

In the ISIN, each equity is weighted based on stock volatility, company performance and potential for capital appreciation. Luxor stated that they plan on building out metrics, allowing them to measure its volatility as well as its correlation against the bitcoin price. They will also be building out other insights in addition to this.

“Manufacturer,” “Mining” and “Foundry” are the three categories that they have divided the index holdings into. The release states that Manufacturers will include GPU and ASIC producers, while Foundries are chip manufacturers and the Miners are mining companies, facilitating operations for themselves and their clients.

The majority of the index’s holdings are in “pure play” companies that are fully exposed to the market. More diversified companies who have exposure to mining but whose core business does not rely on it make up the rest of the index. The holdings of these diversified companies receive a 50% discount on their rating because of this.

Manufacturers will make up 10% of the index at launch, with the release stating that no single manufacturer will earn more than 4.5% share of the index. Foundries will account for 5% of the index, with the same limit of 4.5% as Manufacturers. Miners will make up the rest of the index at a much higher percentage than Manufacturers and Foundries at 85%, also with a higher cap at 7%.

About 60% of this index contains legacy blue ship stocks — SBI Holdings, GMO Internet INC, AMD, and Nvidia — but also contains the stocks from big players in the Bitcoin mining industry: Galaxy Digital, Marathon, Riot, Northern AG, Hive and Argo. The other 40% of the index is made up of stocks from a collection of more than 40 other Bitcoin mining companies.

The index will be refreshed quarterly with updated statistics. 

The team at Luxor has introduced Hashrate Index, a website featuring data that adds some transparency to the bitcoin mining industry.
Business

Introducing Hashrate Index, An Online Tool For Bitcoin Mining Transparency

Startups - New Coinbase Additions: Ethereum Classic and Crypto Index Fund
Business

New Coinbase Additions: Ethereum Classic and Crypto Index Fund

Bitcoin Mining in Africa: What Can Be Done to Encourage Mining?
Business

Bitcoin Mining Group Luxor Technologies Announces Pre-Seed Fundraising

Investing - Swiss Stock Exchange Operator Plans to Launch Crypto Exchange
Markets

Swiss Stock Exchange Operator Plans to Launch Crypto Exchange

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

The North American Bitcoin Mining Index

Investing - Op Ed: How Atomic Swaps Could Work for Stock Market Trading
Markets

Op Ed: How Atomic Swaps Could Work for Stock Market Trading

Adoption & community - Want to Learn More About Bitcoin Mining? There’s a New Summit for That
Business

New Mining Manufacturer Linzhi Announces Ethereum ASIC Miner

Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

Poll Finds Chinese Crypto Investors Bullish on BTC

Investing - Abra Users Can Now Buy Stocks and ETFs Using Bitcoin
Markets

Abra Users Can Now Buy Stocks and ETFs Using Bitcoin

Investing - Coinbase Ditches Its Index Fund in Favor of a New Retail Feature
Markets

Coinbase Ditches Its Index Fund in Favor of a New Retail Feature

Hut 8, North America’s largest bitcoin mining firm, will soon trade publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Business

Canadian Mining Firm Is First Bitcoin Company to Hit Toronto Stock Exchange

Mining - Federal Election Committee Asked to Consider Crypto Mining for Political Contributions
Business

Federal Election Committee Asked to Consider Crypto Mining for Political Contributions

21-DAYS-of-DATA-day-16
Culture

Demystifying Mining Data With HashrateIndex

Abra investing
Markets

How Abra Uses Bitcoin to Bring Stock Investing to the Unbanked

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Luxor Raises $5 Million In Round Led By NYDIG