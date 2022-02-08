Skip to main content
DOJ Recovers $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin Stolen In Bitfinex Hack
News

DOJ Recovers $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin Stolen In Bitfinex Hack

Law enforcement has seized over $3.6 billion in bitcoin of the total $4.5 billion drained in the 2016 Bitfinex hack.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Law enforcement has seized over $3.6 billion in bitcoin of the total $4.5 billion drained in the 2016 Bitfinex hack.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement Tuesday that it had recovered billions of dollars worth of bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency exchange affiliated with the world’s biggest stablecoin, Tether.

In the largest financial seizure ever, law enforcement has seized over $3.6 billion in bitcoin out of the total $4.5 billion drained in the hack as it arrested a couple in Manhattan Tuesday morning for an alleged conspiracy to launder the stolen coins. The two individuals are scheduled to appear in federal court in the afternoon.

“Today’s arrests, and the department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes.”

According to the DOJ, the seizure was possible through court-authorized search warrants of the couple’s online accounts, which gave special agents access to files containing the private keys that controlled the Bitcoin wallet used by the couple and allowed law enforcement to sweep more than 94,000 bitcoin that had been stolen from Bitfinex.

“In a methodical and calculated scheme, the defendants allegedly laundered and disguised their vast fortune,” Chief Jim Lee of IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) said in a statement. “IRS-CI Cyber Crimes Unit special agents have once again unraveled a sophisticated laundering technique, enabling them to trace, access and seize the stolen funds, which has amounted to the largest cryptocurrency seizure to date, valued at more than $3.6 billion.”

Bitfinex said in a statement that it had been cooperating with the DOJ since its investigation began and will continue to do so.

“If Bitfinex receives a recovery of the stolen bitcoin, as described in the UNUS SED LEO token white paper, Bitfinex will, within 18 months of the date it receives that recovery use an amount equal to 80% of the recovered net funds to repurchase and burn outstanding UNUS SED LEO tokens,” per the statement. “These token repurchases can be accomplished in open market transactions or by acquiring UNUS SED LEO in over-the-counter trades, including directly trading bitcoin for UNUS SED LEO.”

According to Bitfinex’s website, “UNUS SED LEO is a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform.”

Law & justice - “Holders Are Not at Risk”: Bitfinex Lawyer Responds to NY Attorney General
Markets

$623 Million In Stolen Bitcoin From 2016 Bitfinex Hack Has Been Moved

Apr 15, 2021
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Markets

Bill Introduced To Make Bitcoin A Legal Tender In Arizona

Jan 28, 2022
News
Privacy & security - “Clear and Robust Strategy” Nets 0.023% Recovery of Bitfinex’s Hacked Funds (So Far)
Culture

“Clear and Robust Strategy” Nets 0.023% Recovery of Bitfinex’s Hacked Funds (So Far)

Feb 25, 2019
img_6320-1-1
Markets

IMF Urges El Salvador To Ditch Bitcoin

Jan 25, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 11, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 86 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 24, 2022
News
Regulation - Coin Center to Congress: Give Blockchain Developers "Safe Harbor"
Markets

Congress Announces Hearing On Bitcoin’s Energy Use

Jan 14, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Core Scientific Mined Over 1K Bitcoin For The Second Month In A Row

3 hours ago
News
Law & justice - “Holders Are Not at Risk”: Bitfinex Lawyer Responds to NY Attorney General
Business

“Holders Are Not at Risk”: Bitfinex Lawyer Responds to NY Attorney General

Apr 30, 2019
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

Feb 3, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
Op-ed - Bitfinex Hot Wallets Hacked
Business

Bitfinex Hot Wallets Hacked, More Than 1,400 Bitcoin May Be Stolen

May 22, 2015
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Bitcoin Decouples From The Nasdaq Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Jan 25, 2022
News
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

Jan 25, 2022
News