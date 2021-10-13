October 14, 2021
Publish date:

Evergrande, Credit Spreads And Bitcoin

Greg Foss discusses, Evergrande, China's high-yield market and his valuation model for bitcoin.
Author:

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, Christian Keroles and I welcomed back Greg Foss to the show to discuss the new articles he’s written on Bitcoin Magazine about Evergrande from a professional in the high-yield credit space. We get to know Foss a little better in this one and discuss, not only the facts of the matter on Evergrande and high yield, but also his beloved Canada and some predictions of the future.

Evergrande Contagion

Evergrande is an evolving situation, we probably shouldn’t even call it Evergrande anymore because it has spread throughout the Chinese high-yield financial sector and has caused the entire Chinese real estate market to teeter on the brink of collapse. We could call it the Chinese financial crisis.

Our interview follows the outline of his article “The Macroeconomic Implications Of Evergrande For Risk Assets And Bitcoin.” Foss started by comparing the size of Evergrande’s default to that of Lehman Brothers’. Strictly speaking of on-balance sheet size, Evergrande is approximately one-fourth to one-third as large as Lehman’s default. That is sizable, but should not destabilize the entire financial system. Foss pointed out what is more likely is a focused contagion within China and the emerging markets.

Foss pointed out that this Chinese financial crisis has already affected credit spreads in China to the point that they are priced like BBB-rated debt. If spreads continue to widen, debt from the second-largest economy in the world could trade like junk bonds. Investors will have to start asking themselves, if China is junk, what about all of the other emerging markets? The credit contagion will likely spread rapidly.

Bitcoin Valuation Model

Being a credit expert, Foss has a very interesting valuation model for bitcoin, which he has written about in depth on Bitcoin Magazine. The basis of his model is, “BTC is insurance on the decaying credit quality of fiat-issuing sovereign nations.” We discussed bitcoin as a long-volatility position since bitcoin has no counterparty or debasement risk.

His calculations are fascinating. I suggest you checkout his piece on Bitcoin Magazine linked above where he goes into detail, but suffice it for this podcast write up, he calculates bitcoin’s intrinsic value as the “current credit default swap (CDS) rates and total liabilities of the G-20 nations.” As the quality of sovereign credit fades in coming years, CDS spreads will widen and the value of bitcoin as counterparty-free insurance will increase.

Evergrande cannot be viewed correctly except in the context of the overarching economic situation in China.
Markets

Bitcoin, Evergrande And The Deteriorating Situation In China

Sep 29, 2021
As Evergrande collapses, China is close to becoming a high-yield borrower. In this debt spiral, bitcoin is the best hedge for investors.
Markets

The Macroeconomic Implications Of Evergrande For Risk Assets And Bitcoin

Oct 1, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Valuing Bitcoin Using Credit Default Swaps With Greg Foss

Mar 24, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Markets

Evergrande Sell Off And Bitcoin

Sep 21, 2021
fedwatch-repos-china-taper
Markets

How Taper Talk, Repos, China And U.S. Legislation Are Impacting The Bitcoin Market

Aug 11, 2021
Potential Federal Reserve tapering, blackouts in China and global energy crises are sending markets into turmoil. How does bitcoin fit in?
Markets

How Fed Tapering, Energy Crises And China Blackouts Will Impact Bitcoin

Oct 6, 2021
FEDWATCH-61-static01
Markets

Government Centralization Vs. Bitcoin Decentralization

Aug 31, 2021
xp2kJNEw
Markets

Unpacking The Fed’s Smoke And Mirrors In Jackson Hole

Sep 9, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

The Federal Reserve, Reverse Repo And Bitcoin

Jun 23, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Tether, Powell Testimony And Bitcoin Hegemony

Feb 24, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Discussing r/WallStreetBets And Failures Of The System

Feb 3, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Interview: Bitcoin Supply Chains And Pricing Mechanisms With Parker Lewis

May 26, 2021
FEDWATCH-YouTube (1) (1)
Markets

Reviewing The August Bitcoin Market

Sep 20, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Greg Foss On Bitcoin In The Macroeconomic Landscape

Jun 9, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Interview: Bitcoin And The Long-Term Debt Cycle With Dylan LeClair

May 5, 2021