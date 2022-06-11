Skip to main content
The Bitcoin Policy Institute Helps Shape Political Discourse
Podcast

The Bitcoin Policy Institute Helps Shape Political Discourse

Matthew Pines of the Bitcoin Policy Institute shares the goals of the new think tank as well as his take on the American and European approaches to bitcoin.

Matthew Pines of the Bitcoin Policy Institute shares the goals of the new think tank as well as his take on the American and European approaches to bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts Steven McClurg and C.J. Wilson are joined by Matthew Pines, a managing consultant at Krebs Stamos and National Security Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute.

Wilson begins by asking Pines, “What is the discovery path to Bitcoin?” To that, Pines describes the increase in “tangible action taking place across various government agencies.”

McClurg asks from the perspective of adversarial thinking, “Which countries do we see as a potential threat to Bitcoin being a global digital currency? Which countries are really embracing it more? Where does the U.S. fall on the spectrum of support?”

Pines responds, “The United States is a remarkably pro-bitcoin place, and while the policy action and social media hostility tends to get a lot of attention … if you kind of look at where the conversation was two or three years ago and compare it with today, the trend has been uniformly positive.”

Wilson then asks about Europe and wonders “if there is more room to improve Bitcoin policy there?” Pines explains, “One thing that makes it unique is it is an economic union, but not a political union … the euro is a new thing, it has only been around for like 30 years, not that much longer than bitcoin has been around, so they [Europe] have a lot of vested political interest in the success of the euro.” He adds, “They have a much more acute sense of currency as a politically-unifying entity, and anything that could come in and chip away at that is going to be inherently regarded suspiciously.”

Wilson asks about Pines’ work with the Bitcoin Policy Institute, which he describes, “Got together to put out more rigorous, thoughtful, fact-based research analysis on Bitcoin-specific policy issues to help inform the conversation and to provide resources … to help inform policy decisions.”

McClurg furthers this thread by asking about the narrative that has been attributed to Bitcoin’s energy consumption, and “what they [Bitcoin Policy Institute] are doing to combat that narrative.” Pines explains, “You can rebut it with arguments, but you ultimately need data to look at what is happening on the ground … and investigate the claim empirically.” He goes on to say, “Bitcoin mining companies investing millions of dollars in operations in states around the country with job creation and tangible impacts across the grid, that is a more enduring story that is by definition not refutable.”

Listen to the full episode for more!

While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

Discussing Governmental Bitcoin Adoption With Congressional Candidate Taylor Burke

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 15, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 10, 2022
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 26, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Discussing The Impact Of Biden's Executive Order On Crypto

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 18, 2022
Podcast
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Business

Casa Helps Users Secure Their Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 23, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Business

Does Bitcoin Need Regulation?

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 6, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Transforming The Country Using Bitcoin Featuring Anthony Scaramucci

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 30, 2022
Podcast
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system.
Markets

Bonds Are Worthless But Bitcoin Isn’t

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 24, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

A National Bitcoin Strategy Featuring Matthew Pines

By Ansel LindnerMar 31, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Markets

Why The U.S. Will Be Friendly To Bitcoin

By Ansel LindnerFeb 23, 2022
Podcast
BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin and nuclear energy are technologies that can help save the world by a  renewable clean and green resource for the environment.
Culture

Quality Of Life Is Defined By Energy Use

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 31, 2022
Podcast
The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Traditional Banks And Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 2, 2022
Podcast
Different companies mining bitcoin in different industries is an interesting idea, lightbulb, health care, treasury and graph.
Culture

Going Against The Flow With Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 13, 2022
Podcast
The Bitcoin Advocacy Project, Bitcoin Policy Institute and Financial Freedom PAC offer a three-pronged approach to favorable Bitcoin policy in America.
Culture

Bitcoin Advocacy Project Announces Super PAC To Propel U.S. To Hyperbitcoinization

By Craig DeutschApr 8, 2022
News