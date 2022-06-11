Skip to main content
Silent Payments Improve Privacy Without Adding Data To Bitcoin
Podcast

Silent Payments Improve Privacy Without Adding Data To Bitcoin

Silent payments improve user privacy and are similar to stealth addresses and reusable payment codes, but actually save space on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Silent payments improve user privacy and are similar to stealth addresses and reusable payment codes, but actually save space on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost welcome Ruben Somsen back on the show to talk about his recent proposal for “silent payments.”

Silent payments resemble earlier ideas like “stealth addresses” and “reusable payment codes,” in that they allow users to publish a static address. While this is not the actual bitcoin address where they will be paid, senders of a transaction can use this static address to generate new bitcoin addresses for the recipient, for which the recipient — and only the recipient — can, in turn, generate the corresponding private keys.

Like stealth addresses and reusable payment codes, the benefit of silent payments is that addresses can be posted publicly without harming users’ privacy; snoops cannot link the publicly posted address to the actual bitcoin addresses where the recipient is paid. Meanwhile, unlike stealth addresses and reusable payment codes, silent payments do not require any additional blockchain data — though this does come at a computational cost for the recipient.

The podcast episode details this in roughly two parts. In the first half of the episode, Somsen, van Wirdum and Provoost break down how silent payments work, and in the second half of the episode, they discuss how silent payments compare to stealth addresses and reusable payment codes, as well as some potential implementation issues.

Provoost made a successful silent payment on the Signet Bitcoin testnet, but silent payments are not ready for mainnet use at this time.

As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Technical

Improving Bitcoin Privacy With Silent Payments

By Marty BentMay 25, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is a key that unlocks a metaphorical prison cell.
Technical

Bitcoin Silent Payments And Secret Blinding Keys

By ShinobiApr 25, 2022
Opinion
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Technical

How Federated eCash And Bitcoin Can Embed Properties Of A Digital Cash System

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 17, 2022
Podcast
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Technical

Implementing Reusable Payment Codes In Bitcoin Wallets To Improve User Privacy

By Marty BentMar 23, 2022
Marty's Bent
Reviewing Bitcoin’s history of proposed privacy improvements can help us learn from the past and keep up with new improvements as we go.
Technical

Reviewing Privacy-Enhancing Proposals For Bitcoin

By Seth For Privacy6 hours ago
Feature
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.14.1: SegWit Signalling and Memory Accounting
Technical

Bitcoin Changes With User-Signaled Soft Forks

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 9, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Technical

The Release Of Bitcoin Core 23.0

By Bitcoin MagazineApr 25, 2022
Podcast
With Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) now active on Bitcoin’s mainnet, the potential for smart contract functionality is massive.
Technical

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 14, 2022
Podcast
A new mixing protocol called CashFusion challenges the assumption that CoinJoins require equal amounts for the mix to be effective.
Technical

CoinPool: A New Design To Scale Bitcoin And Improve Privacy

By Marty BentFeb 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Discussing The Fake Peer Attack On Bitcoin
Technical

Discussing The Fake Peer Attack On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineNov 12, 2021
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 Release: Here’s What’s New
Technical

The Challenges With Fully Syncing Old Versions Of Bitcoin Core

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 28, 2022
Podcast
Blockchain - What Are the Use Cases for Private Blockchains? The Experts Weigh In
Technical

Explaining How Compact Blocks Can Make Bitcoin More Efficient

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 3, 2022
Sjorsnado Album Cover
Technical

Discussing Bitcoin Softchains, Sidechains Using PoW Fraud Proofs

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 12, 2021
Sjorsnado Album Cover
Technical

Exploring Drivechain, A Miner-Secured Bitcoin Sidechain

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 15, 2021
The Lightning Gossip Protocol is the method in which nodes on that network communicate, speak to each other and talk for Bitcoin.
Technical

Improving The Privacy Of The Lightning Network’s Gossip Protocol

By ShinobiJun 6, 2022
Opinion