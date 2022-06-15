Skip to main content
Bitcoin Erases Losses As Fed Raises Interest Rates By 0.75% In Largest Hike Since 1994
News

Bitcoin Erases Losses As Fed Raises Interest Rates By 0.75% In Largest Hike Since 1994

FOMC Chair Jerome Powell assured investors that the Fed is ‘not trying to induce a recession’ in the United States.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

AgnosticPreachersKid/Wikimedia Commons

FOMC Chair Jerome Powell assured investors that the Fed is ‘not trying to induce a recession’ in the United States.

The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) raised its target interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, the largest rate hike since 1994.

The raise came in line with market expectations that foresaw a more hawkish committee in action as latest inflation figures came above expectations, marking a new 40-year high at 8.6%. FOMC Chair Jerome Powell, who also serves as chair of the Federal Reserve, had said in the beginning of May that the committee would enact a 50 basis point raise in June had market data such as the consumer prices index (CPI) come as expected.

Powell explained the reasoning behind a change in course in a press conference held following the release of the FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday by leaning on inflation – which he said had “again surprised to the upside.”

“Over the coming months we’ll be looking for evidence that inflation has been turning down,” Powell said. “Hikes will continue to depend on incoming data, but either a 50 basis points or 75 basis points increase seem more likely for the next meeting.”

Powell highlighted once again that the main goal of the Fed and its FOMC is to bring inflation down to its 2% target. Notably, the committee’s latest statement removed a line from its past statement that read, “With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong.” However, the FOMC appended a line to that paragraph that stated it is “strongly committed” to curbing inflation to the target rate.

The committee also released its new summary of economic projections, a document that puts together the analysis and forecasts of all FOMC members for gross domestic product (GDP) growth, unemployment rate and inflation for this year and the next two.

Participants now expect interest rates to reach 3.4% by the end of the year and 3.8% by the end of 2023 before decreasing in the following years.

Powell reiterated that, in line with member’s projections, the committee does not expect a U.S. recession to ensue. Rather, he said the FOMC is watching closely the most important economic information to be nimble when it comes to monetary policy.

“We’re not trying to induce a recession,” Powell said.

The Fed chair navigated his speech between what he calls things monetary policy can influence and things it cannot. He explained that while most of the Fed’s work moving forward will be an attempt to re-balance supply and demand, policymakers can only deal with the demand side and most to blame about inflation currently is on the supply side.

Powell mentioned the rising commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine and broader supply chain disruptions as two key issues currently affecting inflation and thus monetary policy.

“Our objective really is to bring inflation down to 2% while the labor market remains strong,” Powell said. “What is becoming more clear is that many factors that we don’t control are going to place a big role in saying if that’ll be possible or not.”

“When demand goes down, you could see…inflation coming down,” Powell stated, adding that it wasn’t guaranteed such a reduction in demand, which is theoretically in the power of the Fed, would be successful.

When it comes to the labor market, Powell explained that a slight rise in unemployment wouldn’t invalidate an eventual ability to bring inflation down.

“If you were to get inflation on its way down to 2% and get unemployment at 4%, that’s still historically low levels,” he said. “I think that would be a successful outcome. We don’t seek to put people out of work, of course, but you cannot have the kind of labor market we want without price stability.”

Notably, the Fed’s balance sheet appears to be already reducing as quantitative tightening began on June 1 – as said in the committee’s previous meeting.

Fed balance sheet

Latest data shows the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve taking a breather after going parabolic at the outset of the COVID pandemic. Image source: FRED.

Bitcoin plunged ahead of the release of the new monetary policy statement but started recovering as soon as Powell went live. The peer-to-peer digital currency rose 7.42% to $21,900 while the chair of the Fed spoke. Bitcoin is trading at around $21,700 at press time.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Surges Past $40,000 As Fed Hikes Interest Rates

By NamciosMar 16, 2022
News
Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Bitcoin Touches $40,000 As Fed Raises Rates In Biggest Hike In 20 Years

By NamciosMay 4, 2022
News
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Neutral As Fed Chair Powell Speaks

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

By NamciosDec 16, 2021
The New York branch of the Federal Reserve just financed $278 billion worth of repurchasing agreements, an echo to the Great Recession.
Markets

As Fed Commits To Holding Interest Rates At 0%, More Investors Will Turn To Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClairApr 28, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Price Jumps Towards $50K As Fed Chair Speaks

By NamciosDec 15, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Bitcoin Decouples From The Nasdaq Ahead Of Fed Meeting

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
xp2kJNEw
Markets

Unpacking The Fed’s Smoke And Mirrors In Jackson Hole

By Ansel LindnerSep 9, 2021
Law & justice - Bitcoin and the Blockchain Take the Stage for International Summit of Central Banks at the Federal Reserve
Markets

Fed Bans Its Officials From Trading Bitcoin, Stocks, Bonds

By NamciosFeb 18, 2022
News
Does bitcoin mining or the price of ASIC mining rigs influence the bitcoin price? Or does this roller coaster go in the other direction?
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls As Interest Rates Rise

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleApr 12, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

As Inflation Keeps Rising In The U.S., Bitcoin Offers A Way Out

By NamciosNov 30, 2021
Bitcoin gold coin
Markets

Bitcoin Plunges To Lowest Level Since January 2021

By NamciosMay 11, 2022
Feature
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

The Real Reason Federal Reserve Chair Powell Retired “Transitory”

By Ansel LindnerDec 15, 2021
Investing - Op-Ed: Investing in Bitcoin and Blockchain Startups: Can You Survive an Interest Rate Hike?
Markets

Op-Ed: Investing in Bitcoin and Blockchain Startups: Can You Survive an Interest Rate Hike?

By Arthur HayesOct 22, 2016
Discussing Bitcoin And The Interest Rate Fallacy
Markets

Discussing Bitcoin And The Interest Rate Fallacy

By Ansel LindnerNov 3, 2021