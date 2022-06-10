Skip to main content
Inflation Hits Unexpected 40-Year High Of 8.6% As Bitcoin Holds $29,500
News

Inflation Hits Unexpected 40-Year High Of 8.6% As Bitcoin Holds $29,500

Inflation data shows a 106% increase in fuel oil year-over-year with an unexpected 40-year high Consumer Price Index report of 8.6% as bitcoin dips to $29,500.

Inflation data shows a 106% increase in fuel oil year-over-year with an unexpected 40-year high Consumer Price Index report of 8.6% as bitcoin dips to $29,500.

  • Inflation data for May shows a 40-year high of 8.6% for the U.S. Consumer Price Index report.
  • The highest year-over-year vector consisted of the Energy Index (34%) with fuel oil rising over 106%.
  • Month-over-month, fuel prices rose another 16% while bitcoin continues to hold $29,500.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for the month of May detailing a 40-year high of 8.6% while bitcoin holds $29,500 at press time.

April’s inflation data also came in hot at 8.3% and this rising trend shows no signs of slowing down. The last time the U.S. experienced consistently high inflation reports approaching double digits was 1981.

The data becomes much worse as one views inflation through a yearly lens. For the unadjusted 12-month inflation data, or a year-over-year perspective, the highest price increase is a 106.7% rise in the cost of fuel oil. This is followed by a 50% increase to energy commodities and a 48% for gasoline. Notably, the entire Energy Index has gone up 34.6%.

Among the highest vectors of month-over-month inflated prices, fuel is by far the worst at 16%. Piped gas services come in second with a 8% increase over April’s reported numbers. Then, we have energy commodities at 4.5%. Considering the yearly inflation goal was 2% prior to the pandemic, these numbers are outrageously high for only being weeks apart from another.

As inflation continues to run rampant from the loose monetary policies executed by the U.S. financial authorities, bitcoin’s price is down 16% from its high of June, 2021, which was $35,127.

Printing fiat money leads to inflation, burns and destroys the money and makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $30,000 With Unexpected 8.3% Inflation Report

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Adoption & community - What Does PayPal’s Shutdown in Turkey Mean for Bitcoin?
Markets

Turkey Inflation Data Shows Annual 70% CPI Increase, Bitcoin Fixes This

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money.
Markets

Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs As US Inflation Soars

By NamciosNov 10, 2021
Printing money from the Federal Reserve causes inflation, and bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Nears $41,000 as U.S. Inflation Jumps to 8.5%

By NamciosApr 12, 2022
News
Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

Bloomberg Intelligence Report: Bitcoin Is Becoming A Risk-Off Asset As Inflation Rises

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Markets

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Predicts Bitcoin Going Higher Amid Inflation

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
c45fd97d-5fd3-4a98-9a80-3b3608b1367f-the-tesla-lineup-featuring-the-model-s-semi-3-x-copy (1)
Markets

Elon Musk Says He’s Not Selling Bitcoin Amid High Inflation

By Shawn AmickMar 14, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Bitcoin Education Is Launching For 40 High Schools In Argentina

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%, Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 11, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Markets

As Your Other Assets Inflate, Bitcoin Can Protect Your Savings

By Dylan LeClairSep 2, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Bitcoin Touches $40,000 As Fed Raises Rates In Biggest Hike In 20 Years

By NamciosMay 4, 2022
News
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Rises, Bitcoin Offers A Hedge

By Sam RuleNov 11, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate, Mining Difficulty Hit New All-Time Highs

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner)
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

U.S. Inflation Hits Highest Rate Since 2008, Outlining Case For Bitcoin

By Peter ChawagaJun 11, 2021