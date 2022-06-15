Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Releases, Focuses On Optimizing Accessibility For Coinjoining

Wasabi Wallet has released the newest version of its bitcoin hot-wallet, focused on accessible coinjoining features and an improved user experience.

Coinjoining is automatic, though users can turn the function off, but users cannot select the UTXOs they wish to coinjoin.

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 has a 0.3% coordination fee and preset options to optimize the coinjoining experience.

Wasabi Wallet 2.0, a bitcoin-only hot wallet, has officially been released bringing a suite of new features with an intuitive, user-friendly design that looks to bring coinjoining an improved level of accessibility for casual users, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The updated application seeks to deliver high privacy with lesser and more transparent fees. The coordination fee, paid to the facilitator for the coinjoining process, is a flat 0.3%. However, this fee will only be charged to fresh coinjoins, or users that have never used this process for their given coins. This means remixes and outputs from Wasabi 1.0 will not be charged the fee, nor will transactions for 0.01 BTC or lower.

Wasabi attempts to deliver a higher level of privacy to its users by allowing customization or a selection of preset defaults to coinjoining transactions and by removing change outputs, creating a smaller digital footprint.

Upon logging in, users will find a progress bar immediately appear at the bottom of the application signaling that the “auto-coinjoin” process has been initialized. This process is automatically selecting coins, or unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs), to be combined. However, this function can be turned off through customization settings.

Among the previously mentioned preset values for coinjoining, users will find: privacy, speed, and costs maximization options. Should a user choose to optimize for privacy, the platform will give less weight to the costs and speed of a transaction, and it will instead focus on the “anonymity score” of the transaction.

The anonymity score ranges from 2-300 and, by default, when set to focus on privacy the platform will attempt to reach a score of 50, according to CEO Max Hillebrand during a Twitter Space attended by Bitcoin Magazine. Users can choose one of the other two options and the base anonymity score will instead default to 5.

Moreover, Wasabi users will have access to a section called “Coin Wallet'', which will allow users to select specific UTXOs. However, this section is not related to the coinjoining process. Users cannot select the UTXOs they want to coinjoin, but they can select specific UTXOs they would like to send to another address. This functionality can be useful for particular UTXOs a user does not want to spend or coinjoin, as those coins could just be sent to a different wallet.

A full list of features and updates to the user experience can be found here, as well as a video tutorial.