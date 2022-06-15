Skip to main content
Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Releases, Focuses On Optimizing Accessibility For Coinjoining
News

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Releases, Focuses On Optimizing Accessibility For Coinjoining

Wasabi’s latest update optimizes the coinjoining process with preset profiles that allow customizable privacy settings with an improved user experience.

Wasabi’s latest update optimizes the coinjoining process with preset profiles that allow customizable privacy settings with an improved user experience.

  • Wasabi Wallet has released the newest version of its bitcoin hot-wallet, focused on accessible coinjoining features and an improved user experience.
  • Coinjoining is automatic, though users can turn the function off, but users cannot select the UTXOs they wish to coinjoin.
  • Wasabi Wallet 2.0 has a 0.3% coordination fee and preset options to optimize the coinjoining experience.

Wasabi Wallet 2.0, a bitcoin-only hot wallet, has officially been released bringing a suite of new features with an intuitive, user-friendly design that looks to bring coinjoining an improved level of accessibility for casual users, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The updated application seeks to deliver high privacy with lesser and more transparent fees. The coordination fee, paid to the facilitator for the coinjoining process, is a flat 0.3%. However, this fee will only be charged to fresh coinjoins, or users that have never used this process for their given coins. This means remixes and outputs from Wasabi 1.0 will not be charged the fee, nor will transactions for 0.01 BTC or lower.

Wasabi attempts to deliver a higher level of privacy to its users by allowing customization or a selection of preset defaults to coinjoining transactions and by removing change outputs, creating a smaller digital footprint.

Upon logging in, users will find a progress bar immediately appear at the bottom of the application signaling that the “auto-coinjoin” process has been initialized. This process is automatically selecting coins, or unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs), to be combined. However, this function can be turned off through customization settings.

Among the previously mentioned preset values for coinjoining, users will find: privacy, speed, and costs maximization options. Should a user choose to optimize for privacy, the platform will give less weight to the costs and speed of a transaction, and it will instead focus on the “anonymity score” of the transaction.

The anonymity score ranges from 2-300 and, by default, when set to focus on privacy the platform will attempt to reach a score of 50, according to CEO Max Hillebrand during a Twitter Space attended by Bitcoin Magazine. Users can choose one of the other two options and the base anonymity score will instead default to 5.

Moreover, Wasabi users will have access to a section called “Coin Wallet'', which will allow users to select specific UTXOs. However, this section is not related to the coinjoining process. Users cannot select the UTXOs they want to coinjoin, but they can select specific UTXOs they would like to send to another address. This functionality can be useful for particular UTXOs a user does not want to spend or coinjoin, as those coins could just be sent to a different wallet.

A full list of features and updates to the user experience can be found here, as well as a video tutorial. 

Wasabi Wallet, an open-source Bitcoin wallet that emphasizes privacy through CoinJoin mixing, has announced the next iteration of its flagship product.
Culture

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Announced, Focusing On Privacy Ahead Of Mass Adoption

By Peter ChawagaNov 5, 2020
Wasabi Wallet, an open-source Bitcoin wallet that emphasizes privacy through CoinJoin mixing, has announced the next iteration of its flagship product.
Business

Wasabi Wallet Parent Company Explains Decision To Censor Bitcoin Transactions

By NamciosMar 28, 2022
Feature
Wasabi Wallet, an open-source Bitcoin wallet that emphasizes privacy through CoinJoin mixing, has announced the next iteration of its flagship product.
Press Releases

The Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Planned Rollout

By Casey CarrilloJul 7, 2021
In this video interview, HodlHodl CEO Max Keidun talks about open sourcing the exchange and its API and how that aligns with a cypherpunk vision.
Culture

Nopara73 on Wasabi Wallet and the Quest for Bitcoin Privacy

By Vlad CosteaOct 25, 2019
Knapsack mixing offers efficiency and privacy improvements over equal-amount bitcoin mixing.
Technical

How CoinJoin, CoinSwap Enable Basic Bitcoin Privacy

By NamciosApr 8, 2022
News
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin.
Business

Fintech Startup Edge Releases First Confidential Bitcoin Mastercard

By Shawn AmickJun 8, 2022
News
Privacy & security - Version 1.1.4 Gives Wasabi Wallet a Boost in Privacy
Culture

Version 1.1.4 Gives Wasabi Wallet a Boost in Privacy, Security and UX

By Colin HarperApr 24, 2019
Image from iOS (70)
Business

PayPal Now Allows Bitcoin Transfers To External Wallets

By Shawn AmickJun 7, 2022
News
Knapsack mixing offers efficiency and privacy improvements over equal-amount bitcoin mixing.
Business

Sparrow Bitcoin Wallet Adds Support To Whirlpool CoinJoin

By NamciosSep 24, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

GEM Mining Releases Bitcoin Mining Update For May

By Shawn AmickJun 9, 2022
News
While ZeroLink CoinJoin implementations are generally more popular, the JoinMarket project has potential to offer decentralized and truly private Bitcoin mixing.
Technical

JoinMarket Lead Adam Gibson Sees A Bright Future For Bitcoin Mixing

By Shawn AmickJan 14, 2022
Feature
Adoption & community - Swiss "Crypto Valley" to Create Digital Identities for Its Citizens on the Ethereum Blockchain
Business

Swiss Exchange Relai To Release A Bitcoin Debit Card

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News
Satoshi’s Games is here to integrate the Lightning Network into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Studio Pnkfrg Raises $3 Million For Mobile Games

By Shawn AmickMay 16, 2022
News
How To CoinJoin Your bitcoin with sparrow wallet and mix the coins transactions.
Technical

How To Whirlpool Your Bitcoin On Desktop With Sparrow Wallet

By EconoalchemistApr 28, 2022
Feature
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Tauros, IBEX Mercado Partner For Mexico’s First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin Exchange

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News