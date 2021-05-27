Interview: Jimmy Song On Bitcoin 2021

Interview: Jimmy Song On Bitcoin 2021

Author of “Programming Bitcoin” Jimmy Song discussed his upcoming appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference being held in Miami June 4 and 5.
Author:
Publish date:
Author of “Programming Bitcoin” Jimmy Song discussed his upcoming appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference being held in Miami June 4 and 5.

Jimmy Song will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

View Jimmy Song's interview on YouTube.

In this interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with the author of “Programming Bitcoin” and co-author of “Thank God For Bitcoin,” Jimmy Song, to discuss Bitcoin 2021. Song is a long-time Bitcoiner and has spent the last couple of years focusing on education.

His “Programming Bitcoin” course has trained hundreds of Bitcoin developers, including Core contributors, so he has built a reputation as a great communicator and has a deep understanding of how Bitcoin works at a technical level. If you’ve spent any time on Clubhouse over the past year, you’ve probably heard Song in a room spitting fire to veterans and noobs alike.

When asked about what he is most looking forward to at Bitcoin 2021, Song’s answer was simple, it was to be around other Bitcoiners. He spoke about this as a once-in-a-lifetime type of event. There’s never been 10,000 Bitcoiners gathered together and something special will come out of this conference.

Song will share the stage on June 5 with fellow thinkers Robert Breedlove, Guy Hirsch and Guy Swann as they dig into the Moral Case For Bitcoin.

Set Reminder for Bitcoin 2021 Day 2 YouTube Live Stream →

Author of “Programming Bitcoin” Jimmy Song discussed his upcoming appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference being held in Miami June 4 and 5.

If interested, Song is hosting a ”Programming Blockchain” two-day seminar on June 1 and 2 in Miami before Bitcoin 2021. Be sure to give Song a follow on Twitter, check out his books and say hello to him at the conference.

Song will share more about his outlook on Bitcoin during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

Join the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram. Plus, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Industry Events

Interview: Max Keiser And Stacy Herbert On Bitcoin 2021

Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Highlights To Look Forward To

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Senator Cynthia Lummis On Regulation, Excessive Spending And Bitcoin 2021

bitcoin-magazine-mining10yrs-800x529
Industry Events

BTC Sessions On YouTube, Content Creation And Bitcoin 2021

B21-Miami-square
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami

A new mixing protocol called CashFusion challenges the assumption that CoinJoins require equal amounts for the mix to be effective.
Industry Events

Building Community In Bitcoin With Lamar Wilson

Events - Bitcoin 2019: A Peer-to-Peer Conference for the Whole Bitcoin Community
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2019: A Peer-to-Peer Conference for the Whole Bitcoin Community

Bitcoin 2021 Announcement
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2020 Is Moving to 2021 in Los Angeles!

Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.16.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Business

Square Crypto’s Steve Lee On Developer Grants, Energy FUD And Bitcoin 2021

Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Culture

Marty Bent On Freedom, Reframing The Energy Debate And Bitcoin 2021

Let's talk bitcoin - What Bitcoin Did Gets Technical with Crypto-Educator Jimmy Song
Business

What Bitcoin Did Gets Technical with Crypto-Educator Jimmy Song

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Cryptograffiti On “Bitcoin Vs. The Fed”

Combining an understanding of natural law and human nature, the creator of Bitcoin found a way to coordinate human actions to build a new economy.
Culture

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says Bitcoin Is Crucial For Underserved Communities

An auction for a lifetime VIP pass to history’s largest Bitcoin events, built as a Liquid-based NFT, will go live via NFTglee today.
Business

Bitcoin 2021 Offering “Golden Whale Pass” NFT Through NFTglee

Events - Understanding Bitcoin
Industry Events

Understanding Bitcoin, the Demos: How to Become a Bitcoin Power User