Interview: Jimmy Song On Bitcoin 2021

Author of “Programming Bitcoin” Jimmy Song discussed his upcoming appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference being held in Miami June 4 and 5.

Jimmy Song will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5.

In this interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with the author of “Programming Bitcoin” and co-author of “Thank God For Bitcoin,” Jimmy Song, to discuss Bitcoin 2021. Song is a long-time Bitcoiner and has spent the last couple of years focusing on education.

His “Programming Bitcoin” course has trained hundreds of Bitcoin developers, including Core contributors, so he has built a reputation as a great communicator and has a deep understanding of how Bitcoin works at a technical level. If you’ve spent any time on Clubhouse over the past year, you’ve probably heard Song in a room spitting fire to veterans and noobs alike.

When asked about what he is most looking forward to at Bitcoin 2021, Song’s answer was simple, it was to be around other Bitcoiners. He spoke about this as a once-in-a-lifetime type of event. There’s never been 10,000 Bitcoiners gathered together and something special will come out of this conference.

Song will share the stage on June 5 with fellow thinkers Robert Breedlove, Guy Hirsch and Guy Swann as they dig into the Moral Case For Bitcoin.

If interested, Song is hosting a ”Programming Blockchain” two-day seminar on June 1 and 2 in Miami before Bitcoin 2021. Be sure to give Song a follow on Twitter, check out his books and say hello to him at the conference.

