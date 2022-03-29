Skip to main content
An Invitation To The Black And Latino Crypto Capitol Hill Rally
Opinion

An Invitation To The Black And Latino Crypto Capitol Hill Rally

Make your voice heard by participating in a rally to get the nation’s decision-makers’ attention.

Make your voice heard by participating in a rally to get the nation's decision-makers' attention.

We’re inviting you to join us for the Black And Latino Crypto Capitol Hill Rally at the nation’s capitol on April 4.

Blacks and Latinos are leading the nation in the charge towards cryptocurrency adoption. Yet curiously we find ourselves resisting the inertia of becoming hidden figures even within a decentralized world. Washington officials, the blockchain industry, and media outlets still largely overlook the many success stories and contributions coming from communities that have the most to gain and provide to the industry. In order for a globally accessible protocol to realize its fullest potential and have its farthest reach, representatives across the entire spectrum must be decision-makers at the table.

“We need to be seen by Washington and the crypto industry if we are to take our seats at the table as PRODUCERS - not consumers. That means, creating community-based programs and advocating financial inclusion initiatives to make sure our people do not miss out on the economic opportunities that this rapidly accelerating industry promises.” — Cleve Mesidor — Blockchain Association

This realization to maximize Bitcoin’s adoption potential prompted The National Policy Network of Women of Color in Blockchain, Black Bitcoin Billionaires, Blockchain Latinx, Crypto for Black Economic Empowerment, Black People and Cryptocurrency, and Black Blockchain Summit to collaborate together and address our representatives on our stance while the U.S. Senate and House are in session.

The Itinerary And Contacts

Logistics Contact: Fiona Anderson, fiona@wocblockchainpolicy.com

Media/Program Contact: Cleve Mesidor, Cleve@myLOGOS.io

12:00 p.m. EST - Attendee arrivals begin

1:00 p.m. EST - Program begins

1:05 p.m. EST - Moderators welcome attendees

1:15 p.m. EST - Greetings by Cleve Mesidor

1:30-4:30 p.m. EST - Speakers from event partners/networking

4:45 p.m. EST - Closing remarks by Cleve Mesidor

5:00 p.m. EST - Rally ends

April 4 is a particularly important period for many reasons:

• Both U.S. Senate and House are in session

• Pending White House Executive Order on cryptocurrency

• Supreme Court nominee vote by April 8

• Focus will shift to midterm primary elections soon

In addition, Black Bitcoin Billionaires will conduct interviews with attendees to address their representatives directly on why Bitcoin is important to them. Supporting this industry and its openness is fast becoming a stance people of color are voting based upon during the midterm elections. Let’s make sure our representatives understand their constituency needs. DM Natureofg for more information and involvement on messaging.

Join the movement here.

To Washington Officials

Morning Consult polling research showed that “45% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans didn’t know or had no opinion on the amount of cryptocurrency regulation” that should take place. Most congressional members have not formed a strong opinion or been educated enough on the matter. This presents an opportune moment. People of color drive the cultural narrative for the country’s discourse and often are the demographics that swing elections. For example, 92% of Black voters cast their ballot for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. If only 10% of Black voters decided to hold their vote for a candidate that met their specific demands, every election now and in the future would depend on those very few. The entire political landscape and candidate incentive structure would be redefined at once.

Generational wealth and financial stability now for the first time can be accessed without needing permission from the subjective and predatory whims of a legacy system that actively enforced barriers to our wealth. Candidates who care for the financial futures of their constituency, who acknowledge the historically inherited inequalities based in the current system, should deeply consider how this new asset class is transforming the lives of those who they pledge to serve. Tangible change is happening through innovation alone, we are meeting in April to ensure that progress will not be disturbed. Please join us.

This is a guest post by Ian Gaines. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

