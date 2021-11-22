Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Bukele will share his experience in pursuing a Bitcoin standard while challenging the assumptions of international bodies.
Bukele will share his experience in pursuing a Bitcoin standard while challenging the assumptions of international bodies.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, will speak at the world's biggest Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, Florida. The Central American leader will share his experience in leading his nation to become the first in the world to make bitcoin a legal tender and with what opportunities the peer-to-peer currency has provided Salvadorans.

"After virtually announcing my intention to make Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador at Bitcoin 2021, I am pleased to be speaking at Bitcoin 2022 in person to deliver an update on the progress we have made as the world's first Bitcoin-native country," said President Bukele. "El Salvador now has more citizens who have a bitcoin wallet than have a bank account. Bitcoin is bringing financial access and freedom to millions of Salvadorans."

The Central American country, which had the dollar as its sole currency up to September, has over 70% of the population without access to the traditional financial system and 24% of the gross domestic product (GDP) depending on international remittances.

El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin was seen at first as a way to improve both the population's access to financial services, have them save fee costs while sending and receiving money abroad and lead to more nations following its steps. However, bitcoin has enabled more possibilities, which Bukele will shed light on in the conference.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome President Bukele to Bitcoin 2022," said BTC Inc CEO and event organizer David Bailey. "El Salvador is leading the way for the world by plugging its economy into the Bitcoin network. Last year's announcement was a watershed moment for Bitcoin and for the world. We're all eager to hear from President Bukele how the rollout has progressed, and learn how we can each help to build a more robust, global monetary system using Bitcoin."

Over 12,000 attendees descended upon Miami for Bitcoin 2021, and it is expected that this year's edition will increase that number threefold. The four-day event will take place in April and feature an industry day, two general conference days, and culminate in the first Bitcoin music festival ever, Sound Money Fest.

download (44).jfif
