Bitcoin Black Friday, Best Bitcoin Deals Return November 26

Bitcoin Black Friday, the annual opportunity to get the best deals on Bitcoin-related items or a variety of other gifts in exchange for bitcoin, will return at BitcoinBlackFriday.com on November 26 and run through December 26, 2021.

Launched in 2012 as a way to piggyback on mainstream retail’s Black Friday celebration while promoting a Bitcoin circular economy, Bitcoin Black Friday has traditionally been a chance to showcase Bitcoin as a payments technology. The event was refreshed last year as the team at BTC Inc (the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine) relaunched the BitcoinBlackFriday.com domain and featured dozens of discounts on items ranging from hardware Bitcoin wallets to apparel and art. The 2020 edition of Bitcoin Black Friday was its most successful ever, with some 90,000 homepage visits, 22,755 deals clicked and 303 participating companies.

For Bitcoin Black Friday 2021, the event will feature nine premier brands, each listing one specially-discounted product with bitcoin as a payment option to celebrate the holiday’s ninth anniversary. In addition, 21 products, pieces of artwork and experiences will be listed for bitcoin, with the proceeds donated to charity.

The charitable goal is to raise $25,000 in BTC to contribute to the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, which provides clean water, access to education, sustainable farming and other humanitarian support around the world.

With bitcoin recently hitting all-time price highs and the continued growth of the Lightning Network payments layer, there has never been a better time to celebrate this groundbreaking technology while receiving major discounts on premium gear.