November 24, 2021
El Salvador Children's Hospital Receives Over 1 BTC Donation From US Nonprofit
The Liberland Aid Foundation donated over an entire bitcoin to the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital.
  • A major children’s hospital in El Salvador has received more than one bitcoin as a donation from a U.S.-based nonprofit.
  • The Benjamin Bloom National Childrens’ Hospital provides essential care for children in need of intensive treatment in the Central American country.
  • The donor, Liberland Aid Foundation, was founded by supporters of the Free Republic of Liberland.

The Benjamin Bloom National Childrens’ Hospital in El Salvador has received over 1 BTC donation from the Liberland Aid Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, according to a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“I am honored to be present for this historic moment,” said Joey Langenbrunner, LAF Chairman. “This initiative has allowed Liberland citizens the opportunity to not only give back, but also to show the power of what Bitcoin can do to empower the people of El Salvador.”

The American 501c(3) voluntary charity was instituted by supporters of a new micronation located between Serbia and Croatia, the Free Republic of Liberland. The donation was performed at a ceremony on November 19, where the managing director of Liberland Aid Foundation, Stephen Wood, sent the Bitcoin transaction live. The move was prompted by El Salvador’s recognition of bitcoin as legal tender, the foundation said, which led supporters of Liberland’s charity arm to work directly with the Central American country’s Ministry of Health.

The Benjamin Bloom National Childrens’ Hospital cares for children in need of severe treatment and hospitalization. It is the largest and most modern children’s hospital in the region, headquartered in a ten-story building in San Salvador, El Salvador.

“We demonstrated that bitcoin can do a lot of good things…guys from Liberland…they donated one full bitcoin for the children’s hospital,” the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said at the closing event of Bitcoin Week on November 20.

The Bitcoin Week took place in the Central American country last week, gathering industry experts, developers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. It hosted the Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF) and the Adopting Bitcoin Lightning summit, among other events.

