Bitcoin 2021: Bitcoin Mining And The Next Industrial Revolution

In this session, Matt Roszak, Emiliano Grodzki, Amanda Fabiano and Kevin Zhang discuss the mining industry’s future.
In this session, Matt Roszak, Emiliano Grodzki, Amanda Fabiano and Kevin Zhang discuss the mining industry’s future.

This conference session took place during Whale Day at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

In this session, Matt Roszak, Emiliano Grodzki, Amanda Fabiano and Kevin Zhang sat down to discuss the current state of the bitcoin mining industry, and what the future may hold. In a time of such exponential growth, the industry will experience rapid change and advancement.

Russell Cann from Core Scientific detailed that the goal of miners should be the global distribution of hash rate, "We do not want mining to be completely done in China."

