Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks

Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks joined Matt Odell on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast.”
Author:
Publish date:
Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks joined Matt Odell on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast.”

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

For this special edition of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Matt Odell sat down with Bethany Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks.

Hamilton is an American professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack in which she lost her left arm, before ultimately returning to professional surfing. Hamilton and Dirks both take faith very seriously and when they read “Thank God For Bitcoin” by Jimmy Song and several other Bitcoiners, they started to understand the case for why corrupt money is bad for humanity and how Bitcoin redeems sound money for the world.

“There’s something interesting about Bitcoin where you have to be almost ready for it, ready to hear it,” Dirks explained. “And what it took was that kind of ‘rock bottom’ moment in life and for us that was the pandemic hitting and then our salary getting cut in half. We started questioning everything that’s going on in the government and then we started going down the rabbit hole.”

Both Hamilton and Dirks started taking Bitcoin much more seriously after the book and have recently come out publicly in support of the Bitcoin movement. To Hamilton and Dirks, Bitcoin offers common sense in a financial world that has lost its way.

Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation between Hamilton, Dirks and Odell.

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Reflections On Satoshi With Adam Back And Pete Rizzo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: The Bitcoin Bull Market With David Puell

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Failure Scenarios With Keagan McClelland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Questioning Bitcoin Narratives With Eric Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Conviction In Bitcoin With George Mekhail

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson