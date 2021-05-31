Interview: Alex Gladstein On Bitcoin's Impact And Bitcoin 2021

Alex Gladstein, CSO at Human Rights Foundation, is set to speak at the conference taking place this weekend.
Author:
Publish date:
Alex Gladstein will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube livestream now.

Watch Alex Gladstein’s interview on YouTube.

Alex Gladstein has worked at the Human Rights Foundation since 2007 and has steadily discovered the increasing advantages bitcoin can provide to oppressed people around the world. In this interview, host Tyler Laroche sat down with Gladstein to discuss the future of the Lightning Network and Bitcoin in general along with what he's most looking forward to at the conference, including his panel with Jack Dorsey.

Gladstein and Dorsey will share the Nakamoto stage to discuss how bitcoin and the Lightning Network have the ability to provide financial sovereignty to unbanked and underprivileged communities around the world.

Gladstein believes that bitcoin is an incredibly valuable tool for people to transact outside of the scope of oppressive governments, and will highlight this throughout his discussion with Dorsey.

“Banking The Unbanked,” Gladstein’s discussion with Dorsey, will take place June 4 at 12:25 pm. This panel is sure to be one of the most popular at Bitcoin 2021, so make sure you get there early if you are in attendance!

If you do not plan on attending in person, you can catch the conference via YouTube livestream from this link, so be sure to set a reminder!

