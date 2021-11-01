Bitcoin pleb Austin Herbert discusses why he left the world of traditional finance to embrace Bitcoin and the future of money.

The traditional finance world can be one of lucrative returns. And those who work in this industry know it can be hard to resist those returns. The proximity of the finance world to the fiat spigot has fed the pig of corporate gluttony fat. And yet, there are those who wish not to eat of this hog. Those who have glimpsed a world where progress is not nominal; where proof of work is the only way forward, and embracing the slow, deflationary traits of technology is paramount.

This world allures the few who dare to question where exactly all the money is coming from — and how lucky Bitcoin Magazine is that our very own Austin Herbert answered this call. Be sure to check out the podcast, and read our brief interview below.

How were you first introduced to Bitcoin?

I came from a traditional finance background. I have always been interested in markets. I always knew something was wrong with the legacy system. “Too Big To Fail” and “The Big Short” had a big impact on me. There had to be a solution and it wasn’t quantitative easing (QE). I found Bitcoin 2017.

What's the primary "life lesson" that you have learned from your time in bitcoin?

Time in markets is more important than timing markets, and low time preference.

What aspect/idea of the Bitcoin community do you believe best represents the ideals you would like to see in the world?

Fix the money, fix the world. First principles: fix the source and the rest will prosper. True capitalism.

What are you most looking forward to in the Bitcoin space?

Bitcoin replacing bonds as collateral. This defunds the Federal Reserve’s manipulation.

Price prediction for the end of 2021, and the end of 2030?

$138,000, and $5 million.