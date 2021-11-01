Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
NFL Legend Aaron Rodgers To Take Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin
Publish date:

NFL Legend Aaron Rodgers To Take Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has partnered with Cash App to receive a portion of his NFL salary in bitcoin.
Author:

Green Bay Packers legend, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, announced today on Twitter that he has partnered with Cash App to take a portion of his NFL salary in bitcoin. Rodgers also shared that he’s giving out $1,000,000 in bitcoin to his fans in the comment section of his announcement.

Rodgers did not share any details on how much of his salary he’s chosen to accept in bitcoin. According to Spotrac, he makes an average annual salary of $33,500,000.

“I believe in bitcoin and the future is bright,” said the football superstar. Bitcoin offers Rodgers and his athlete companions a vehicle to store their wealth into the future without seeing their purchasing power decrease. Though Rodgers may make a lot more money than the average joe, he is still victim to the consequences of money printing and inflation. Since it is impossible to store wealth in fiat currency long term, athletes are moving to bitcoin as a solution.

Rodgers is the latest NFL player to accept bitcoin as payment for his services on the field, following North Carolina Panther Russel Okung and free agent Sean Culkin who both took the leap in the past year. Athletes saving their wealth in bitcoin helps to assure their financial safety and independence as they get older. Since there will only ever be 21 million bitcoin created and no way to mine more, they sleep at night knowing that no government or person is devaluing their purchasing power by expanding the monetary supply.

The famous quarterback has a very large reach on social media having built up a following on Twitter of over 4.4 million. This announcement is sure to make headlines all around the nation as he is just the latest big name star to begin the process of opting out of fiat currency for the financial revolution that is bitcoin. It is a post sure to grab the attention of many of his followers who are not already into bitcoin, and get them curious as to why he’s placing his hard-earned income into it. Moments like this are what really help lead the world towards mass adoption of bitcoin. 

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

NFL Player Sean Culkin Will Convert Full 2021 Salary To Bitcoin

Apr 26, 2021
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Pro Soccer Player Ifunanyachi Achara Takes Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin

May 4, 2021
Pro Bowl NFL left tackle Russell Okung wants to be paid in bitcoin, seeing the cryptocurrency as not just money but the future.
Business

NFL Running Back Saquon Barkley To Receive All Marketing Revenue In Bitcoin Through Strike

Jul 14, 2021
Pro Bowl NFL left tackle Russell Okung wants to be paid in bitcoin, seeing the cryptocurrency as not just money but the future.
Business

Grayscale Becomes First-Ever Bitcoin Company To Partner With NFL Team

May 5, 2021
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Culture

Member Of Argentina's National Congress Submits Bill To Allow Workers To Receive Salary In Bitcoin

Jul 7, 2021
Former NFL player Derrick Morgan discusses impact investing, veganism and the long-term thinking of Bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin And Impact Investing With NFL Star Derrick Morgan

Sep 22, 2021
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Canadian Basketball League To Pay Players In Bitcoin

Jun 21, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

Sep 14, 2021
okunk_strike_announcement
Culture

Okung's “Pay Me In Bitcoin” Becomes A Reality With Strike

Dec 29, 2020
According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Business

Mayor’s Proposal To Integrate Bitcoin Into Miami’s Operations Receives Approval

Feb 12, 2021
memed-io-output (9)
Business

Bull Bitcoin Acquires Veriphi To Provide White-Glove BTC Self-Custody Service

Aug 16, 2021
memed-io-output (22)
Business

First USL Pro Soccer Player Gets Paid In Bitcoin

Oct 11, 2021
Football Sports
Culture

Why Are Athletes Demanding To Be Paid In Bitcoin?

Apr 25, 2021
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

Sep 1, 2021
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Company Serving 100,000 Wealth Managers Can Now Invest In Bitcoin Via NYDIG Partnership

Aug 25, 2021