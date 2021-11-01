Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay
Publish date:

NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

The institutional Bitcoin services company bought the European Lightning Network payments app for an undisclosed amount.
Author:
  • NYDIG has acquired Lightning Network payments app Bottlepay to integrate the Bitcoin second-layer to its platform.
  • "We believe that the next chapter of Bitcoin will be about Bitcoin – big B – the network," NYDIG said.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bitcoin-focused financial services firm NYDIG announced the acquisition of payments app Bottlepay, which leverages the Bitcoin Lightning Network to make small and frequent payments feasible for businesses and consumers in Europe. The deal's financial terms were not disclosed.

"We believe that the next chapter of Bitcoin will be about Bitcoin – big B – the network," said Ross Stevens, founder and executive chairman of NYDIG, and Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, in a joint statement. "NYDIG is on a mission to bring bitcoin to all, and this acquisition brings us one step closer to fulfilling that goal. We are excited to welcome Bottlepay to the NYDIG team."

U.K.-based Bottlepay allows European users to transact BTC via Lightning on social media platforms by mentioning the accounts of the payments company and the receiver. The platform, established in 2019, also allows users to send other currencies like pound sterling and euros instantly and without fees.

"When we set out to build Bottlepay, we wanted to unlock the financial infrastructure of the future," said Bottlepay founder Pete Cheyne. "We believe we've done so in a way that will revolutionize the payments industry and make it more equitable for everyone from small businesses and creators to end consumers. We're excited to be joining an industry leader like NYDIG who shares our vision for the future of money."

Through the acquisition of Bottlepay, NYDIG will integrate the app's Lightning Network infrastructure into its full-stack Bitcoin platform. NYDIG provides institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals with tailored Bitcoin services, including asset management, brokerage, and financing.

IMG_3315
Business

First Two Firms Roll Out Bitcoin Services Through NYDIG, Q2 Partnership

Oct 22, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

Sep 2, 2021
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

Apr 21, 2021
Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Jun 4, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has found that only a small fraction of coins sent to bitcoin mixers were previously used for illicit purposes.
Business

Surveillance Firm Chainalysis Adds Bitcoin To Balance Sheet

Oct 19, 2021
- Op Ed: Bitcoin Miners Consume A Reasonable Amount of Energy — And It's All Worth It
Markets

NYDIG Report: Bitcoin Provides Value That Far Outweighs Its Energy Costs

Sep 20, 2021
Jack Mallers is the founder of Strike, a Lightning Network based payments platform for Bitcoin.
Business

Strike Adds Bitcoin Buying Tab In App

Jul 1, 2021
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Company Serving 100,000 Wealth Managers Can Now Invest In Bitcoin Via NYDIG Partnership

Aug 25, 2021
Radar Ion
Culture

RADAR, Continuing Push Into Bitcoin, Unveils Lightning App Store

Aug 27, 2019
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Jun 30, 2021
Fold’s new app allows users to spend fiat via a credit debit card and earn bitcoin back on purchases with select retailers.
Business

Bitrefill Partners With El Salvador’s Super App Hugo

Sep 15, 2021
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
development-of-lightning-mobile-wallets-promises-faster-bitcoin-payments
Business

Voyager Ventures Into Digital Payments With New Acquisition, But Should Focus On Bitcoin

Aug 2, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

CFO Of World’s Largest Hedge Fund Joins NYDIG To Focus On Bitcoin

May 7, 2021