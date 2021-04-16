Turkey Bans Bitcoin Payments As Lira Crashes

Turkey Bans Bitcoin Payments As Lira Crashes

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has instituted a ban on cryptocurrency payments, as its own fiat currency is devalued.
Author:
Publish date:
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has instituted a ban on cryptocurrency payments, as its own fiat currency is devalued.

Turkey has instituted a ban on all cryptocurrency payments as its own fiat currency, the lira, is failing. The ban is said to commence at the end of April.

“Payment service providers cannot develop business models in a way that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and electronic money issuance, and cannot provide any services related to such business models,” per the new regulations from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), as reported by MarketWatch,

The CBRT gave several reasons for the ban, which included a lack of mechanisms for “supervision” and “central authority regulations” for cryptocurrencies. The CBRT also cited the cryptocurrency market’s volatility as well as the fact that many cryptocurrency transactions are irrevocable.

“It is considered the use in payments may cause non-recoverable losses for the parties to the transactions due to the above-listed factors and they include elements that may undermine the confidence in methods and instruments used currently in payments,” the CBRT regulation said, per MarketWatch.

Following months of economic downturns, Turkish locals have taken to exchanging their lira for bitcoin and other foreign currencies. According to LocalBitcoin’s volume of peer-to-peer bitcoin trades involving the lira, 2021 has seen significant BTC activity.

Also, in March of this year, the Nigerian central bank issued a reminder of a ban on financial services for cryptocurrency exchange operators in the country. The reasons given were also similar to those given by the CBRT in this recent update.

While bans like these can generate a lot of FUD, which can be reflected in bitcoin’s price, Bitcoin still goes on to be traded peer to peer and under the radar, as it did in its early days. With Bitcoin always surviving situations like these, many Bitcoiners believe that Bitcoin can’t be banned outright.

Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

Bitcoin Will Persist In Nigeria, But The Ban Changes Things

After months of speculative reports, official recommendations for crypto regulations have arrived in India.
Business

India Set To Propose Bitcoin Ban

Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank

Adoption & community - What Does PayPal’s Shutdown in Turkey Mean for Bitcoin?
Culture

What Does PayPal’s Shutdown in Turkey Mean for Bitcoin?

- Op Ed: Facebook Is Moving Into Blockchain: How Might This Play Out?
Culture

Facebook Reverses Cryptocurrency Ad Ban Amidst Rumors of a Coinbase Acquisition

Mining - Vietnamese Government Bans Mining Hardware Imports
Business

Vietnamese Government Bans Mining Hardware Imports

Dark web - More Mainstream Use Cases Needed to Secure Bitcoin's Legitimacy
Culture

More Mainstream Use Cases Needed to Secure Bitcoin's Legitimacy

Regulation - Indian Officials Consider Ban on “Private Cryptocurrencies”
Business

Indian Officials Consider Ban on “Private Cryptocurrencies”

Regulation - China's Central Bank Wants to Put the Damper on Airdrops: Report
Business

China's Central Bank Wants to Put the Damper on Airdrops: Report

Adoption & community - LocalBitcoins Denies Service to Iranian Users
Culture

LocalBitcoins Denies Service to Iranian Users

Regulation - Twitter Abruptly Bans Cryptocurrency Ads — Beginning Today
Business

Twitter Abruptly Bans Cryptocurrency Ads — Beginning Today

Bitcoin Addresses With Any Balance Hit All-Time High
Culture

Why Bitcoin Has Been So Successful In Nigeria

People whose local financial systems are failing through no fault of their own are increasingly turning to bitcoin and driving prices to new highs.
Markets

From Brazil To Turkey, Bitcoin Prices Hit All-Time Highs Around The World

Op-ed - Russian Court Overturns Ban on Access to Bitcoin Websites
Business

Russian Court Overturns Ban on Access to Bitcoin Websites

Venezuela
Technical

Venezuelan Central Bank Considers Adding Bitcoin to Balance Sheets